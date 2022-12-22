Legislative Coverage Returns in January to Wyoming PBS

Elected in November to a second term, Governor Mark Gordon will be inaugurated into office on Monday, January 2nd and delivers his State of the State address from the Wyoming House chamber on Wednesday, January 11th. Wyoming PBS offers a live stream of both events at wyomingpbs.org.

An eight-week slate of “Capitol Outlook” begins Friday, January 6 with a thirty-minute interview with Governor Gordon. Host Steve Peck welcomes legislative leaders for a weekly interview to start the hour-long show, followed by discussion of ongoing legislation, including the governor’s supplemental budget recommendations, plus weekly features from other guests on topics tied to the Capitol, the Legislature, and Wyoming government.

Wyoming PBS is a non-commercial, educational institution and cultural resource dedicated to telling Wyoming’s stories. Wyoming PBS is based on the campus of Central Wyoming College in Riverton. Wyoming PBS can be viewed on various channels across Wyoming over-the-air, on cable, and on satellite. Wyoming PBS can also be streamed live and viewed on demand at wyomingpbs.org and with the PBS app.