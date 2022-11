LARAMIE – University of Wyoming’s Payton Lee was honored this week. He was named Western Athletic Conference Diver of the Week after his performance at the SMU Invitational.

Lee’s strongest performance occurred in platform. He tallied a score of 243.50 to place fifth.

Lee also had a pair of 11th-place finishes. He complied a score of 185.55 in 3-meter and a score of 163.25 in 1-meter.

Wyoming is back in action Jan. 7. It’ll host Denver during its Senior Day inside Laramie High School.