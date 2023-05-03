Lawn Care Foreman-307 Weed & Lawn Care, LLC

Qualifications

We are looking for passionate, hardworking, and self-motivated leaders to help us

Prior lawn maintenance experience is encouraged, but not necessary • Leadership qualities and work ethic are more important • You must have a valid driver’s license and a good driving record • Dependable — more reliable than spontaneous

People-oriented — enjoys interacting with people and working on group projects

Adaptable/flexible — enjoys doing work that requires frequent shifts in direction

Detail-oriented — would rather focus on the details of work than the bigger picture

Driver’s License (Required)

Benefits

Job description

JOIN OUR TEAM!

If you are energetic, smart, and motivated, consider working for one of Riverton’s finest landscape companies. 307 Weed and Lawn Care, LLC is looking for Lawn Maintenance Foreman to join our team. We strive to provide a fun working atmosphere where you are appreciated and rewarded for your hard work. Our team members enjoy a strong family oriented culture. This position starts at $17 per hour or more if you are a good fit for us. If you have previous experience, you can make more.

Resumes can be emailed to aleix@307weedandlawn.com. Or, call 307-463-0552 to get an application. 307 Weed and Lawn Care, LLC. is an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

Schedule:

Monday to Friday

Day shift

10 hour shift

Typical end time:

4:30PM

Typical start time:

7AM

Work Remotely

No

This Job Is Ideal for Someone Who Is:

Job Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00 – $20.00 per hour

License/Certification: