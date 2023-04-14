Law Enforcement Swarmed East Pershing Wednesday afternoon; Captured Five involved in Assault with a Firearm

On Wednesday, April 12 at 1:45 PM, Riverton Police Officers responded to a call of an assault with a firearm occurring near a business in the 500 block of Pershing Ave. Callers reported up to 5 suspects were involved in the assault and were fleeing on foot in the area. Riverton Police Officers and assisting Deputies from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office located one victim with non life-threatening injuries, according to a statement released by Police Chief Eric Hurtado.

According to the Chief, RPD Officers and Sheriff’s Deputies were able to locate 5 suspects involved in the crime. Law Enforcement officers were notified that some of the involved suspects may be armed and one of the suspects maybe wanted for an escape from another county. Hurtado said A total of 4 adults and one female juvenile were taken into custody. Two firearms, methamphetamine and marijuana were seized during the arrest.

Others arrested include 25-year-old Serena Perea on a warrant for a criminal offense; and 18-year-old Arlen Blackburn for Possession of Marijuana. A 15 year-old juvenile female was detained at the scene and released to a parent.

An eyewitness account indicated the nearby Murdoch’s Farm and Ranch store was evacuated when the building was searched for the suspects.