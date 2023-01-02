Law Enforcement Reports – RPD & LPD; Juvenile causes damage at RPD, Disturbance at Hospital; Probation & Parole Office Burglarized; Pistol Stolen

Riverton Police Report Through January 1st

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

January 1, 2023

12:54 a.m. 730 East Park and North Federal – A vehicle was stopped for a registration violation and routine checks run on the occupants. A 15-year-old male from Kinnear gave a false name which came back with a warrant. He was arrested for interference and from there things went downhill. He resisted arrest, kicked the interior of the police car and upon arrival at the station activated the fire sprinklers in the juvenile cell causing several thousand dollars in damage. In the process of that he injured himself and was taken to the hospital where he caused a disturbance. He threatened to shoot the officers and threatened to rape their wives and amongst a number of other things he spit on them. He was found to be in possession of 2 baggies with Methamphetamine residue. Charged with: Interference, felony property destruction, possession Methamphetamine and Assault.

1:31 a.m. 300 block North Federal Boulevard – – Quinn Duran, 31, Saint Stephens was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of 0.248.

2:15 a.m. 300 block North 14th Street – A woman showed up at a residence bleeding from her face after she was assaulted. Lennox Hill, 20, Riverton, who had a Fremont County warrant was also charged with Battery for the reported assault and arrested.

4:16 a.m. 302 East Fremont, Room 245 – Individuals inside a hotel room were being loud and disorderly. Emily Chavez, 19, Riverton was arrested on a city warrant for failure to appear on an earlier MIP charge.

6:01 p.m. A woman reported a theft from her vehicle saying that among other things a purse stolen contained a ring valued at $3,000 dollars. A report was taken.

8:26 p.m. SageWest Health Care – a woman in the Emergency Room reported she was sexually assaulted on New Year’s Eve. An investigation has been initiated.

December 31

7:52 a.m. – 800 block Mary Anne Drive – A woman called to say a window on her Ford Escape had been broken out and her possessions were gone through. A report is pending.

11:37 .m. 200 block East Main Street – A group reportedly was about to start fighting. The group was contacted and talked to – One of them, Rosetta Piper, 35, Ethete had an RPD warrant for her arrest and was taken into custody.

12:10 p.m. 1400 block Webbwood Road and Pure Gas – Quinn Duran, 31, Saint Stephens was arrested for Public Intoxication and Maurice Duran, 29, Arapahoe was arrested on four city warrants. During that arrest he was found to be in possession of a syringe which contained traces of methamphetamine and was also charged with that.

2:48 p.m. 1700 block North Federal . Two suspects in a burglary case were bing sought. Police were advised by another agency to seize any evidence if the pair were found.

3:21 p.m. North 9th East – Officers contacted the folks involved in a fight and found that one of them, Lorelai Shavehead, 20, Riverton had two county warrants. When officers ran the name the other fellow gave them it came back that he too had a warrant for his arrest. As they were arresting him for that he told them that his real name was Lyndon Howell, 23, Riverton. He was still arrested but instead for Interference for giving the false name. But as it turned out he too had a County warrant.

December 30

12:19 a.m. 300 block North 5th East – A burglar was reported when the resident found a bedroom window open an a Heritage Rough Ride .22 caliber pistol with a wood stock and a black barrel missing. A report was taken.

2:59 a.m. – 700 Block Wolf Creek – A caller reported his neighbors were harassing him. A report was taken.

December 29

9:02 a.m. – Blackfoot Avenue – A dog followed the Animal Control Officer home. The owner of the animal was contacted and warned about having a dog at large and the city’s dog licensing requirements.

10:07 a.m. – Morfeld Avenue – A black 2011 Buick LaCross was parked in the roadway blocking traffic. Unable to contact the registered owner. The vehicle was toes,

11:06 a.m. 1700 block North Federal – A vehicle backed into another in the parking lot and then fled. There was minor damage to the bumper of the black Jeep 4×4. The fleeing vehicle was a tan GMS with a maroon tailgate. A report was taken.

3:18 p.m. 900 block Forest Drive – A female was found deceased. A police report indicated the woman had health issues. The scene and body turned over to the Coroner’s office for toxicology tests.

4:40 p.m. 700 block North Federal – Robert Willow, 42, Riverton refused to leave a business and was then arrested for trespassing and later found to have a blook alcohol content of 0.203. The legal limit is 0.08.

5:16 p.m 200 block West Main Street – Shania Howell, 29, Riverton, was passed out and found to be intoxicated. She was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC level of 0.209.

8:30 a.m. 223 West Adams – Aloysius Piper, 55, Ethete was arrested for Public Intoxication and issued a trespass notice for the involved business.

8:45 p.m. 409 West Adams – Victoria Brown, 37, Riverton had broken out a window of the Probation and Parole office and gained entry. Once inside she had wandered around causing various types of damage. In addition to that she had cut her left hand badly and bled all over everything inside the office. After being treated for her injuries at the hospital she was arrested for Criminal entry, Property Destruction and Interference.

Lander Police Department

December 29

9:36 a.m. 900 block North 4th – A welfare check was requested for kids living at the address. LPD assisted the Department of Family Services with the check.

11:02 a.m. 900 block South 4th Street – Welfare check on a man who was drinking. No action was taken

8:44 p.m. 400 1/2 North 3rd Street – Bronco Lonebear, 27, Lander, arrested on a Fremont County Warrant.

9:31 p.m. 800 block North 10th – Carlo Shakesprare, 38, Lander, arrested on a Fremont County Warrant.