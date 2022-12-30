Law Enforcement Reports: DWUI Driver in wrong lane of Traffic; Female Assaulted by a Group; Theft from Vehicles

All Persons are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Riverton Police Report

December 27

7:46 a.m. 300 block West Main Street – – A Lady arrived at work and found blood all over the area and called the police. Officers checked and did not find any kind of a blood trail or tracks to follow in the immediate area and it is unknown how the blood got there or who was involved.

9:25 a.m. 1300 block South Federal — A living room window was discovered broken out of a woman’s trailer overnight. She didn’t hear anything but there were footsteps in the snow below the window. A report is pending.

9:34 a.m. Riverton area – This was initially reported to the Lander Police who initiated an investigation that involved the fraudulent use of a credit card at a motel. When LPD discovered it had happened in Riverton they turned their information over to RPD for further.

5:40 p.m. 600 block West Main. A blue Chevrolet Silverado was heading West toward the college but was in the wrong driving lane. An officer was in the immediate area and had to swerve out of the way to avoid a head on collision with the REDDI vehicle which was driving down the wrong side of the street. He pulled the Chevrolet pick up over and the driver, Kelley Dorman, 59, Riverton, failed the field sobriety tests and was arrested for DWUI. At the station she later gave a breath sample which indicated a BAC of .21

7:22 p.m. 3000 block College Hill Drive. A female subject reported being assaulted and then her vehicle was taken. According to a RPD report, a 23-year-old Riverton woman was assaulted by her ex boyfriend and a number of females who were with him by hitting her in the head and forcing her to the ground and kicking her. Officers saw that she was bleeding from the nose and mouth and had a significant bump on her left temple. The boyfriend and his companions then took her car which was later recovered by Wind River PD. Investigation continues with charges pending.

9:38 p.m. 4000 block Westchester Circle. Two vehicles were broken into and several hundred dollar in cash was missing as well as some drills. Also taken were two bottles of Crown Royal whiskey and a six pack of Mickey’s malt liquor from one of the vehicles and two new sub woofer speakers from the other. Both vehicles had been left unlocked. The total value of the missing items is unknown.

10:35 p.m. 300 block Spire Drive – People in an apartment being very loud but a routine check for wants on those involved produced an active Fremont County warrant for Jenea Mandan, 27, Riverton and she was taken into custody.

10:40 p.m. 1010 Fairground Road – Calista Yellowbear, 19, Arapahoe, who appeared to be quite intoxicated, was arrested for MIP.

Lander Police Department

December 27

9:30a.m. 600 block Sweetwater Street – A property damage vehicle crash was reported. No injuries.

10:47 a.m. 300 block Garfield Street – A two vehicle collision was reported. There were no injuries.

Fremont County Sheriff’s Department

December 29

9:01 a.m., Skyline Drive, Riverton, A Llama was found dead on the property, but had already been buried. Deputies were unable to determine if it had been short or died of natural causes.

11:36 a.m. Baldwin Creek Road, Back side – A box truck slid off the road. Deputies reported total road blockage. There were no injuries report.

12:52 p.m. Burma Road – A shop was reported to be on fire.

The Fremont County Detention Center currently has 171 inmates it is responsible for. Of these, 167 are being held in the Lander Jail and four inmates are being house out of the facilithy.