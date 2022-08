FFA Scholarship winner Laura Dockery of the Lander Valley FFA is pictured above receiving a $500 Scholarship that was presented by WyoTodayMedia’s John Birbari. The presentation was made Thursday night at the Fremont County Fair. Laura is headed for Eastern Wyoming Community College this fall for their Veterinary Technician program. She is the daughter of Thad and Andrea Dockery who ranch out on the Sweetwater.