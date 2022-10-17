Last HD33 Voter Forum Tonight in Lander

The last of eight sponsored candidates’ forums presented by the Fremont County Chapter of the League of Women Voters and WyoTodayMedia will be tonight at the Lander Library Carnegie Room with doors opening at 5:30. The forum will be the second between House District 33 incumbent Andi LeBeau and challenger Sarah Penn. The two appeared in their first forum last night at Fort Washakie. WyoTodayMedia’s Ernie Over is the moderator for the final forum. The forums are livestreamed on the WyoTodayYouTube Channel and by County 10. While early voting I already underway at the election office at the courthouse in Lander, the General Election will be on Tuesday, Nov. 8th.