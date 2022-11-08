Larissa McElroy brings home Region IX Championship for CWC

By: Shawn O’Brate

(Originally for Wind River News)

LEADVILLE, CO – Last year Larissa McElroy was a long distance runner for Wyoming Indian High School, as well as a strong track and field athlete for the Lady Chiefs’ team, and now she has continued her dominance through Central Wyoming College (CWC).

McElroy held up the Region IX Championship plaque in Leadville after helping her team of home-grown talent like Lander’s Abby Gribowskas (second from the right) (p/c Aleta Moss & CWC Athletics)

The CWC freshman traveled with the cross country team to Leadville, Colo., where the Region IX Championship took place. It was there where McElroy showed off her skills, finishing second and helping her team bring home the Region IX Championship trophy in the end.

“Today was a good day. I was blessed to be running in my Arapaho ancestral homelands,” McElroy said after the race. “It was an honor to represent my college and tribe. I am very proud of my teammates and my coach!”

Her coach she speaks of, first year Head Coach Ricky Faure, won Coach of the Year as well this season but he said that keeping local talent in Wyoming is one of the biggest things he can do as a coach.

“I think it’s super special … we take pride in keeping Wyoming kids in Wyoming athletics,” Faure said about his mainly-Fremont County filled team of girls.

Larissa McElroy smiled after helping CWC win the weekend in Leadville at the Region IX Championship (p/c Aleta Moss)

Overall the girls finished in second, third, fourth, 10th, and 12th, barely beating out Trinidad State by one point for the 2022 title.

Congratulations to the entire team and McElroy for an amazing season and for bringing home the trophy!