Lander’s Ice Skating Rink Now Open for the Holiday Season

The ice skating rink at Lander City Park has opened for the season. According to a city news release, the weather has been very cooperative this month and City of Lander employees have been hard at work to bring this great amenity to the community over the holidays. According to Rachelle Fontaine, City Clerk/Human Resources Director, “There was an overwhelming response from the community of those that wanted to work at the ice skating rink this season.” We are excited to announce that we are fully staffed and will be providing rentals and concessions. Be sure to try the rink’s famous picklesicles – our hometown’s delicious frozen pickle juice popsicles.

Lori Eckhardt, with Lander’s Parks and Recreation Department, said, “We are excited to see members of our community come out for ice skating and hockey. It is one of our favorite times of the year.” The skating rink is a great place to spend an afternoon in the winter sun. In the evening, we turn on the ball field lights and it makes for an enjoyable skating experience.

Ice skating has been a longtime holiday tradition in Lander. The ice skating rink has been in operation since the late 1950’s or early 1960’s. It was home to ice follies and curling leagues. Only two times in the rink’s history, we haven’t been able to make ice – once in the 1980’s and in 2021. We are excited to be back in operation for this holiday season.

Admission is $2 and rentals are $3. Skate sharpening is also available for $8.

Holiday Ice Rink Hours

December 16-January 2: Monday-Saturday 10 AM-5 PM and 7-10 PM, Sunday Noon-5 PM and 7-10 PM

The rink will be open on Christmas Eve until 3 PM and will be closed on Christmas Day.

The rink will be open on New Years Eve and New Years Day.

For more information, please call 332-4647.