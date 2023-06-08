Lander’s Gose up for biggest award in Wyoming athletics

LANDER – Every year the state of Wyoming selects and honors extremely talented student athletes across ten sports, all of whom become eligible for the Milward Simpson Award which is only given to the most outstanding female and male student athlete. Many consider this award the most prestigious one that a student athlete in Wyoming can receive, even more so than the Gatorade Player of the Year or the title of state champion.

Gage Gose took off at the sound of the gun in the boys 4x400m relay in Green River (p/c Carl Cote)

This year marks the 48th year that the honor will be handed out and, just like last season, there will be a familiar name on the list of possible selections. That name is Lander Valley senior Gage Gose, the fastest hurdler that the state has seen in the 300-meter hurdles.

Gose was not only a fantastic track and field athlete, he has been named to the All-State list in indoor track and nordic skiing. The senior has already committed to Davidson University to run on the sixth-ranked hurdle team in the nation after winning six individual state championships as well as setting the state record of 36.10 seconds in the 300-meter hurdle event.

The Lander Valley track and field team, coached by Gose’s father Ben Gose, has dominated the state tournaments as of late but it was Gage who dominated the individual events when he swept all the hurdle races in Class 3A over the past two seasons.

Lander’s Gage Gose jumped over a hurdle in the boys 110m hurdles. Gose won the event with almost a second to spare over second place with a time of 15.33 (p/c Carl Cote)

Lander’s best hurdler in school history will be going up against the likes of Cody’s Luke Talich who helped the Broncs win two state championships in football and has already signed with Notre Dame to quarterback for the Fighting Irish. He’s also going up against Cheyenne East’s Garet Schlabs, Big Piney’s Colby Jenks and Sheridan’s Colson Coon.

As for the girls’ side of the award, the nominees are Thunder Basin basketball and volleyball star Joelie Spelts, Cody’s standout soccer player Ally Boysen who has signed to play in the fall in Laramie, Lyman’s Sage Bradshaw, Cheyenne Central’s Sydney Morrell and Cody’s Kennedi Niemann.

The award will be handed to the winners at a luncheon in Cody on June 17. The winners will receive a plaque that will also be hung on the walls of the school they represent.