Lander’s City Ward Redistricting Plan up for Review Tuesday night

The Lander City Council agenda for Tuesday includes a public hearing on the redistricting of the city council wards and first reading on an ordinance making those changes. A second reading is set for the establishment of the annual mill levy to help fund city government, a design change for the Table Mountain Living Community, purchase of snow removal equipment for Hunt Field Airport, and adoption of the council’s priorities for the coming year, among other items. The meeting is a 6 p.m. at the City Hall Council Chambers. Read the agenda below: