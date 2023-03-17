Lander’s 4th to have Rodeo and Fireworks Show

It’s a done deal, for now.

The City of Lander and the Lander Old Timer’s Rodeo Association have agreed to a post July 4th rodeo fireworks show on Airport Hill. Last month, LOTRA President Paula McCormick told Wyotoday.com, “we cannot imagine that we will not have it, we have had people come out of the woodwork to help, so we will come up with a way to do it.” And they did. Funding , in part, is coming from the Lander FCSD#1 Recreation District. Other private funding has also been obtained.

The fate of the July 4th Fireworks show was put in doubt earlier this year when Mayor Monte Richardson announced a deal with the Lander Golf Course to host a fireworks event on July 2nd, with live music and food vendors. At the time. Richardson said he wanted an “additional” event for the July 4th weekend to help the local economy. But the announcement came as a surprise to the city council, and backlash from the community resulted in the Golf Course pulling out of the event. The annual fireworks show was previously sponsored by the Fremont County Fire Battalion in Lander, but mounting expenses resulted in them giving up the event. LOTRA and the city funded the fireworks show two years ago, but funding for a produced fireworks show this year was cast in doubt.

The agreement is a one year deal between the city and LOTRA. According to the city, the two partners “will be looking for an organization or a citizens group to develop long term plans to continue the show for years to come.”

The July 4th weekend in Lander is one of the biggest that weekend across the state. In addition to two days of rodeo, there’s the Lander Community Foundation’s half-marathon and 5K, known as the Lander Race for Charities. On the morning of the 4th there is the big parade down Lander’s Main Street followed by the Rotary Club’s annual Buffalo Barbecue. Earlier that morning, there’s also a pancake breakfast at the Lander Senior Citizens Center. Starting at 10 and continuing until midnight, fireworks can be shot off in the city, except on city and school district properties. It’s a fireworks extravaganza that lights up the city skies for hours. That weekend is also a big weekend for family and FCVHS/LVHS class reunions.