Lander Wrestling takes center stage on LVHS football field

By Shawn O’Brate

LANDER – Late Saturday night, as fireworks exploded around Fremont County backyards, the lights at Lander Valley High School’s (LVHS) football field turned on to reveal a large mat where LVHS wrestlers were waiting for one another for the first real test of the Summer.

The late night dual was a great way to close out the wrestling camp that LVHS had been hosting for the past week and helped send off the four University of Wyoming student-athlete wrestler in the best way possible.

Stephan Buchanan, Job Greenwood, Trevor Jeffries and Ridge Briggs–all Wyoming Cowboys wearing the yellow and brown singlets during the season–helped LVHS youth and younger kids learn more about the best ways to pin opponents, defend against takedowns and more during the camp and were able to witness some growth thanks to their advice.

“It was fun for little guys as well as high schoolers to get a match but with the Summer feel of being outside and under the stadium,” LVHS wrestling coach Eric Watson said about the dual, “We wanted to add some fun things and flairs so it wasn’t just another wrestling camp showing technique.”

Coach Watson was part of the LVHS team last year but was unable to really train with any of them during the Summer before the school year started due to being hired late in the season. Nonetheless, Watson is proud of what he and the school has built so far during his first season and first full year with the kids wearing green-and-white singlets on the mat.

“We had a great season last year but [we’re] always looking for ways to improve and put more kids on the podium,” Watson said about the goals for this season and the camp in general, “I feel we have great talent here in Lander. Myself, the staff and [the] wrestling community want to do everything we can to promote and build a successful program that is routinely competing for a state title.”

As coach Watson continues towards his goal to “keep improving and growing as a program” he also helped put some fun back in the sport of wrestling with their bright, Friday Night Lights shining down on the wrestling program in the beautiful Saturday evening weather.

Be sure to keep updated on the LVHS wrestling team and their pre-season, as well as their weekly scores and results during the regular season, by subscribing to the Ranger or through WyoToday and RivertonRanger.com.