Lander volleyball finds their new head coach

LANDER – As the Lander Valley Tigers finally found their new football coach after months of looking, the Lady Tigers’ volleyball team did the same thing. After years of winning under head coach Marissa Powell the Lady Tigers the girls will try and do the same under Stacie McFadden.

McFadden has been a volleyball coach at the middle school level for years at Lander Valley, teaching and coaching young girls before they would enter Coach Powell’s level years later. Now, McFadden will be coaching high school girls that she has recently seen at a younger level, much like how the girls’ soccer team is coached by Scott Goetz who has coached the girls since they were ten or eleven years old.

That continuity and comradery between coach and player will hopefully lead to an easier first season this upcoming fall for McFadden, especially with many of the girls at the freshman and sophomore level just exiting McFadden’s program within the past two years.

Last year the Lady Tigers had a down year, going 9-21-1 on the year and 2-4 in conference play, but it was all in an effort to repeat their 2021 season where they lost in the state semifinals to Mountain View which led to the Lady Tigers winning third place. This all came after the Lady Tigers won the consolation tournament in 2020.

So McFadden and the Lady Tigers of the 2023 fall season have a lot to live up to, hopefully the girls will take that and run with it but no matter what it will be a fun ride that will have ups and downs like any season does.

From everyone at the Lander Journal and WyoToday.com we wish nothing but the best for Coach Powell on her future endeavors and the best of luck for Coach McFadden as she embarks on a new journey at Lander Valley!