Lander Valley’s Tigers Earned their 5th win Friday Night; Other local teams suffered defeats

The 7th week of Wyoming High School Football is almost in the books, given a few contests remaining on Saturday. Friday night, Lander Valley was the only local team to come away with a victory, 31-13 over Worland at Bill Bush Stadium. Riverton lost up at Buffalo 53-21, Cokeville shut out Thermopois 49-0 and Big Piney topped Wyoming Indian 53 to 12. Saturday Dubois plays at H.E.M and Ten Sleep is at home to Burlington.

On Thursday night, Shoshoni defeated cross-county rival Wind river 25-14 and St. Stephens forfeited to Rocky Mountain.

Scores courtesy of WyoTodayMedia and Wyopreps.com.