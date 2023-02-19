Lander Valley’s Swimming Dynasty Continued, Riverton Placed 4th

The Lander Valley Tiger Boys Swimming and Diving Team made it 27 years in a row as Class 3A State Champions at the Wyoming High School Activities Association Swimming Championships this past weekend. The Dynasty lives on. Meanwhile, the Riverton Wolverine Boys Swim Team captured fourth place in Class 3A, it was Riverton’s best finish in years. Congratulations!

LVHS scored 326 points. Buffalo took second at 220 points, and Green River came in third at 177.5 team points. Riverton was 4th.

Senior Dylan Huelskamp won a pair of individual events. He captured the 200-freestyle for the third straight year at 1:43.63 and followed that with a win in the 100-butterfly race at 51.52 seconds. Huelskamp was named the Class 3A Athlete of the Meet and shared Class 3A Athlete of the Year honors with Green River’s Brady Young.

The Tigers won the 200-medley relay (1:35.28) for the ninth consecutive year. They also touched the wall first in the 400-freestyle relay at 3:12.89. The other victories came from sophomore Finn Richards in the 200 IM (1:56.54), and junior Benny Kulow captured the 100-freestyle race (46.97).

Amazingly, in the six events that Lander did not win, they took second place.

Coach of the Year accolades went to Shawna Morgan from Lander.

Wyopreps.com contributed to this report.

The Riverton Wolverine Swimmers, meanwhile swam their way to a 4th place finish, three spots behind the Tigers, the best finish in many years for Riverton.