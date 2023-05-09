Lander Valley’s Gose continues big season with wins at BYU

PROVO, UTAH – The Lander Valley High School (LVHS) track star Gage Gose has been lighting it up all season during the outdoor track and field season, with first-place finishes in every single race he’s competed in. Gose, a senior that is already committed to running hurdles for Davidson College.

Gose has competed in multiple states outside Wyoming including California and Colorado,, during both the indoor and outdoor track seasons, coming away with the top time in all of them. Friday afternoon he added another to the list when he traveled to Provo, Utah, the home of the BYU Cougars, and competed in the PACS BYU High School Invitational.

The superstar hurdler competed in both the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles, setting new personal records in both to go along with first-place finishes. He started the day in the quarter heats with times of 14.61 seconds and 37.65 seconds, respectively, both of which would not have been new bests for the LVHS Tiger.

Lander Senior hurdle standout Gage Gose won and set a personal record in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 14.17 seconds (p/c Carl Cote)

But, in the final heats of the day he blazed bast his own times with the 110-meter finish coming in at 14.17 seconds, which would be a new state record on top of his previous record-setting time. Sadly, much like the Arcadia Invitational in California where he also would have set a new state record, the time won’t count as a Wyoming record since it was set in Utah. The same could be said about the 300-meter hurdles as well since he finished with a blitzing time of 36.57 seconds, the fourth-best time in the country for the event.

Gose now looks to the end of the regular season for the LVHS track and field teams. As he continues to get better and better it’s obvious he will be bringing some even bigger awards back to Lander when he puts on the Davidson uniform starting next year.

By: Shawn O’Brate