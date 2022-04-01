Lander Valley Vs. Riverton Boys & Girls Soccer Preview

By Shawn O’Brate, WyoToday

After a well-deserved spring break for the Lander Valley and Riverton soccer teams, they both come back with one thing on their minds: beating their non-conference rivals.

Both the Lander Valley Tigers and Lady Tigers are coming off huge wins against Mountain View in which both soccer squads piled it on their first conference opponents of the season. In the Lady Tigers’ game they were able to get up early and keep it that way, eventually finishing with a 7-0 victory over the Lady Buffaloes thanks to a two-score game by co-captain Whitney Hansen.

Meanwhile, on the boys side, they fell early in the game 1-0 but then rattled off six straight goals and refused to let the ball reach their goalie for almost the entire second half, finishing the game 6-1 before leaving for spring break.

But those games are in the past, and the only thing on Lander Valley’s mind is the rivalry that has been brewing between them and Riverton. Since the towns are only 25 miles apart it has become a game that both teams and their fans circle on their calendar, especially since bragging rights are on the table for the next year.

Over the past five years the competition between these two teams have created some great matchups but in the end the Lander Tigers have come away with more wins since 2016 with an overall record of 4-2-2 against Riverton. The Lady Tigers have not had such luck in that same five-year period, coming away with a 2-4-1 record against the Riverton Lady Wolverines.

In those games the Tigers have outscored Riverton 12-6 while the Lady Tigers and Lady Wolverines have split their goals 11-11 with over half of Lander Valley’s points coming from last year’s two matchups alone.

The biggest difference between this year’s Lady Tigers team and the teams in the past is the offensive firepower they have built up in the legs of junior Delaney Sullivan and senior Emma Goetz.

Both girls have shown their talent over the past two games and struck fear in the hearts of every goalie they’ve gone against. Goetz has four goals in her three games so far this season while Sullivan has six with five of them coming in that 9-1 rout of Lyman two weeks ago. Hansen also has three goals on the season which means the three veteran girls have combined for 58% of the team’s goals so far this season.

“It will be a close one as always,” Lady Tigers coach Abilio Monteiro told me, “It is a rivalry so stats go out the window. Riverton is good, well coached and I expect a close match.”

The boys team has some scorers as well this year, namely seniors Kellon Donahue and Jaden Elliot who have combined for 11 of Lander Valley’s 15 points so far this season. Both can be found anywhere on the field and both have proved they can be trusted even when up against double and triple-teams.

“We have some speed,” Tigers’ head coach Dean Schaff said in his postgame interview last week, “we also got some veteran leadership…they got a lot of game experience and that helps cause they can anticipate the play and be ready to cut off those passes.”

Coach Schaff wasn’t coy when the game against Riverton came up either, he knows what this game means for the cities of Lander and Riverton:

“It is gonna be a battle,” Schaff said, “coming off spring break my hope is that we can stay balanced defensively and not have a lot of gaps in our defense. That should trigger our offense.”

Offense will be the name of the game between these two teams, especially on the boys side considering the last three games between them have ended in three-point victories each game.

Either way both teams will be looking to not only have bragging rights over their Wyoming neighbors but will be looking for that extra non-conference win heading into a slew of conference games coming up.