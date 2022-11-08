Lander Valley senior brings home ‘Good Sportsmanship’ Award ahead of winning at State Swimming & Diving Championships

By: Shawn O’Brate

LANDER – Over the course of the season there have been many good sportsmanship awards handed out across Fremont County. Most recently, one of those awards was handed out to Lander swimmer Katelyn Brinda.

Brinda, a senior at Lander Valley High School (LVHS), is coming off a strong showing at the Last Chance Swim Meet last month where she once again qualified for state along with the rest of the seniors on the Lady Tigers’ returning Co-State Championship team.

The Lady Tigers’ senior was awarded a Wyoming High School Activities Association (WHSAA) “Good Sportsmanship” award after the Lander swim team, especially Brinda, acted with hospitality and kindness throughout the final meet of the year before State Championships in Laramie.

Lander Valley High School is always ecstatic when their student-athletes win one of these awards but, especially at the end of the fall sports season, it’s nice to have one win it before the State Championship Swim Meet in Laramie this weekend and give her and her team an extra boost to help win their 13th state title in school history..

“Way to represent LVHS Swim!” said the Lander Valley High School Twitter feed after she accepted the award.

Brinda ended the State Championship events as a 3A Champion once again, but she also shaved more than six seconds off her 200 yard freestyle time and 16 seconds off her 500 yard freestyle time! It was at state that she recorded her personal best time of 5:56.80 in the 500 yard freestlye.

Lander swimmer Katelyn Brinda has represented the LVHS swim team well for years, now she can add a sportsmanship award to the list (p/c @LVHS_ESED Twitter)

Congratulations Katelyn!