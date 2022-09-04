Lander Valley, Dubois, Wind River, Wyoming Indian, Worland all capture Week One High School Football Victories

The first week of the regular season of Wyoming High School Football is now in the books with the Tigers, Rams, Cougars, Chiefs and Warriors all claiming wins on Friday night. The day before, the Wind River Cougars beat Saratoga 46-14 on the road and Pine Bluffs edged the Shoshoni Wranglers 34-26. Riverton fell to top ranked Cody on Friday, the defending Class 3A State Champions shutting out the Wolverines, 49-0; St. Stephens lost to Lingle-Ft. Laramie at home 70-0; Tongue River topped Thermopolis 49-6 at LeRoy Hayes Field, and the Ten Sleep’s game at Encampment was called in the second quarter with Encampment holding a 53-0 lead.

Here are all the scores reported by WyoTodayMedia Sports and WyoPreps.com

Class 4A

#2 Sheridan 41, Cheyenne South 14

#4 Thunder Basin 36, #5 Rock Springs 21

Campbell County 21, Laramie 20

Cheyenne Central 21, Kelly Walsh 3

#1 Cheyenne East 33, #3 Natrona County 7

Class 3A

Jackson 17, #3 Douglas 9

#1 Cody 49, Riverton 0

Worland 28, #4 Powell 7

Lander Valley 44, Green River 16

Class 2A

Glenrock 36, Kemmerer 6

#2 Lovell 14, #5 Big Horn 7

#4 Tongue River 49, Thermopolis 6

Mountain View 26, Wheatland 7

Class 1A-9 Man

#5 Lingle-Ft. Laramie 70, St. Stephens 0

Riverside 20, Southeast 10

#3 Rocky Mountain 59, Wright 0

Big Piney 14, Lusk 6

Wyoming Indian 40, Guernsey-Sunrise 6

Class 1A-6 Man

Kaycee 36, H.E.M. 14

#1 Little Snake River 48, #4 Meeteetse 0

Interclass

3A #5 Buffalo 27 2A Newcastle 8

3A Rawlins 39 2A Pinedale 6

Out-of-State Opponent

3A #2 Star Valley 42 Preston, ID, 14

Jordan, UT 15 3A Evanston 14

Bear Lake, ID 28 2A #1 Lyman 0

Mitchell, NE 44 2A #5 Torrington 20

Yuma, CO 28 2A Burns 14

Scrimmage (9-man)

1A-6 Man

#5 Farson-Eden, 36 Shoshoni JV 30

Saturday, Sept. 3

#2 Dubois 58, Hulett 14 (at Ten Sleep)

#2 Encampment 53, Ten Sleep 0 – the game was called in the 2nd Qtr.

Non-Varsity Opponent

#5 Burlington 66, Casper Christian School 6

Midwest 35, Kelly Walsh Sophs. 20 – the game called in mid-3Q due to heat

Open Date: Upton-Sundance.





