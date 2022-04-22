Lander UW Student Elected President of ASUW

University of Wyoming students have elected Allison Brown, an international studies and political science major from Lander, as president of the Associated Students of UW (ASUW).

Kathryne Carrier, of Cheyenne, a microbiology major, was elected vice president.

Two Riverton students were also elected as ASUW Senators, Isaac Almejo-Ponce, business undecided; and Kameron Murfitt, political science and economics.

Brown will preside over the student government that oversees a budget of more than $1 million, including funding for a variety of student programs. She also will serve as an ex-officio member of the UW Board of Trustees.

UW students also elected ASUW senators, who serve on various committees and represent their colleges in budgetary and policy matters affecting all UW students.

Senators, listed by hometown and their majors, are:

Aurora, Colo. — Brittany Stadler, accounting.

Buford — Ashlynne Meiklejohn, wildlife and fisheries biology and management, and rangeland ecology and watershed management.

Casper — Demetrian Grimes, environmental systems science; and Madyson Willis, physiology.

Cheyenne — Kaycee Clark-Mellott, communication and journalism; Katherine Etchepare, pre-veterinary medicine; Caitlin Heddins, criminal justice and pre-law; and Hunter Swilling, microbiology and physiology.

Gillette — Ivan Sapien, business management and marketing; and Saber Smith, political science and criminal justice.

Grantsville, Utah — Bridger Sparks, animal and veterinary science, and physiology.

Green River — Jessica Petri, political science and economics.

Laramie — Allison Grimm, political science and Spanish.

Montara, Calif. — Michaela McGee, elementary education, special education and business.

Morgan Hill, Calif. — Anthony Castronovo, biology.

Parker, Colo. — Madison Engelby, political science; and Cole Schliebe, criminal justice.

Veteran — Jared Clapper, finance.

Windsor, Colo. — Cord Anderson, criminal justice.