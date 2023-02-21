Lander to consider move away from ‘strong mayor’ system

By Sarah Elmquist Squires

The Lander City Council is poised to revamp its strategic plan, a document that outlines the vision for the city’s future and breaks down ideas into tasks for city departments to tackle. The council will hold its first special strategic planning meeting tonight at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers, with a second special strategic meeting set for March 7.

As city leaders eye new initiatives for potential inclusion in the plan, such as adopting a clean energy goal for future operations and studying a move from the current “strong mayor” form of government to a “city administrator” governance model, they’ll also examine tasks from the current plan that have been completed that may be removed.

Assistant Mayor RaJean Strube Fossen explained that 29 of the 73 action items or “tasks” from the city’s 2021 plan have been completed. They range from goals for communication to public safety, and exploring new revenue streams for the city. An outline of the strategic plan and a draft that highlights some new action items can be found at landerwyoming.org contained within tonight’s council meeting agenda.

“Strategic planning means we’re setting goals for the future,” said Mayor Monte Richardson. Having such a plan helps to guide city staff so they know the strategic vision set by elected leaders and the steps needed to make them a reality. Richardson advised residents interested in providing input for the plan should reach out to their council member, who can then bring those ideas to the planning table.

Among the new action items proposed for the 2023 plan are campaigning for a 1% capital tax and a half-cent economic development tax to pass on the 2024 ballot, determining flood mitigation projects and updating FEMA maps, and researching the “city administrator” form of government that could replace the current “strong mayor” model. Fossen explained that the council discussed the idea of anew form of city government a number of years ago, and that many cities in the state are moving to the “city administrator” model. “It’s just an idea, ” she explained. “The council hasn’t discussed it at all, but it is something that would make the strategic plan more viable over the long run.” A city administrator form of governance, which Riverton employs, includes a paid administrator who helps oversee city governance, which Fossen said can help ensure funding streams for the big-picture items in strategic plans remain more consistent.

The goal, Fossen shared, is to have the strategic plan finalized before the city tackles the ’23-24 budget, which must be completed in mid-June. She and Richardson

anticipated the bulk of the work would be completed over the two planned special meetings, but more meetings could also be scheduled if needed.