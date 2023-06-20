Lander Tigers leave Nike Outdoor Nationals as champions

EUGENE, ORE. – Around this time last year, Lander Valley High School’s (LVHS) Gage Gose traveled to Oregon to compete in the Nike Outdoor Nationals Championships and he learned a lot when he finished second in the 400-meter hurdles against some of the best track athletes from around the country. This year, Gose returned to Eugene for the same race and dominated his previous time and left the state as a national champion.

Last year was Gose’s first time racing the 400-meter hurdles, adding an extra hundred meters to the LVHS senior’s normal distance, but this year Gose said he was much more ready and that the race fits his “style” much more now.

Gage Gose (far left) smiled as he rose up the podium after becoming the national champion in the 400-meter hurdles (p/c Ben Gose)

Gose’s time of 51.48 seconds shattered his time last year (54.86 seconds) and beat the next-best time by nearly five-tenths of a second, ran by Houston’s Alex Ornelas. In fact, Texas combined for both the second and third-place finishes with Taylor, Texas’ Jarvis Anderson finishing with a 52.68.

Gose was not the only Lander Valley Tiger racing in Oregon though, he was joined by junior Reed McFadden who ran in two events just like his senior teammate. McFadden’s weekend was full but, in the end, he came away with some hardware just like Gose in the 400-meter hurdles, except in the Emerging Elite class.

Reed McFadden added the decathlon, which includes the high jump, to his weekend in Oregon, finishing in the top eleven (p/c Carl Cote).

Not only that, McFadden participated in one of the tougher events of the weekend: the boys’ decathlon. The boys’ decathlon features five events per day for two straight days with the 100-meter and 400-meter races paired with the long jump, the shot put and the high jump before the second day of activities. On that next day, McFadden raced in the 110-meter hurdles and the 1500-meter run as well as the discus throw, pole vault and javelin throw – events that McFadden had to learn and perfect during the offseason.

McFadden ended up finishing 11th in the nation with a new personal record in the decathlon, proving he can do it all at a high level. Now the soon-to-be senior will have plenty of time to readjust and perfect all ten events even more.

Gage Gose was the first to reach the hurdles in the 400-meter hurdle (p/c Ben Gose).

Both runners returned home early this week, both of them returning with hardware in the same event across two different divisions, and are already looking at future tournaments before the end of the summer season.

Gose, who also finished sixth in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 14.16 seconds, now moves onto the USATF U20 Outdoor Championship which will also take place in Oregon in three weeks from July 6-9. Meanwhile, McFadden recently returned from Albuquerque, New Mexico where he participated in the Great Southwest Meet and will likely look to other events where he can show off his decathlon and hurdling skills.

By: Shawn O’Brate