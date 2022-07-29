Lander Tigers football preview

The Lander Valley Tigers are close to returning to Bill Busch Stadium for their 2022 football season. The Tigers are coming off a good year record wise last year and they look to keep their winning ways going.

“We are excited to get started and feel like we have had a solid off-season in preparation,” Head Coach John Scott said. “The seniors have prepared all winter, spring and summer for their final high school season. Our seniors this year are Brenon Stauffenburg, Gabe Harris, Matisse Weaver, Jesse Dollard, Jack Pasquinelli, Rope Glick, Evan Stephenson, Joel Bever and Jaycee Courtier. Our goals remain the same – to get better everyday. With the work that has been put in – we have reasons for high expectations this season.”

The Tigers will start the season at home in week 0 against Pinedale before going on the road for two games. Below is the football schedule for the Tigers this year. You can catch every game this season on 93.1 KFCW this year.