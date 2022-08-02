Lander Tigers Fall Golf Schedule Preview

The Lander Tigers kick off their fall golf schedule on August 10-11th in Afton and Jackson for the Snake River Shootout. Lander will play in Riverton on September 1st and 2nd before hosting the 3A west conference tournament on September 8 and 9. “I am very excited for the upcoming season for the boys and girls as we are very young on both teams, but with lots of depth and to push for the top 5 on each team,” Head Coach Mike Watson said. “ I know the kids have been playing a lot of golf this summer and that will allow them to make great strides for the fall season leading into state.

We return our lone Senior for both teams in Jamison Thatch, who we will look to to lead our younger girls with her leadership and experience as a golfer both on and off the golf course. The Lady Tigers will lean on Morgan Hill, Keigann Watson, Emma Korell, Abbi Dixion, and Paiglee Michael to guide the Lady Tigers this fall.

As for the boys, we will be returning an All-State golfer in sophomore Sequeil Lozier, along with several other underclassmen that will help guide the Tigers in Riley Stoudt, Craig Hansen, Michael Lev, Hunter Kihn, Sawyer Michaud, Landon Jones as other sophomores to watch for. Along with the guidance of juniors Owen Sweeney and Parker Sixbey, I am hoping that our multiple sport athletes and varsity experience in basketball and soccer will transition to the course.” Below is the golf schedule for this upcoming fall.