Lander Summer slam just around the corner

By Shawn O’Brate

LANDER – The Lander Valley Summer Slam is once again ramping up like it has for the past five years with co-ed teams forming quickly to help raise funds for the Lander Valley High School teams.

Over the years the funds raised have helped teams pay for summer camps, traveling, and equipment. The Summer Slam itself is to help “get kids interested in volleyball” according to Kassy Jarvis, the JV coach at Lander Valley High School.

“We want them to learn as much as they can, have fun and in the fall we have fans in the stands,” Jarvis said, “the kids will get to know our LVHS Volleyball players as they will help run the camp.”

The camp itself will be full of fun and excitement but it will also help grow the skills of kids wanting to play volleyball in the future, or even just for the Summer.

“The skills we use in the camp are the same thing we do in our high school practices,” Jarvis continued, “so when the time comes for these future tigers to be in high school they already know what to expect.”

Lander Valley’s Summer Slam is divided into two sessions this Summer with the first session coming July 6th from 9 AM – 3 PM, and the second session takes place on July 7–8th from 9 AM – 3 PM.

The first session is meant for kids entering grades 4–6 while the second session is meant for grades 7–9, helping both age groups learn around each other will be a huge factor for their growth in the sport as well.

Each camp participant will receive a Tiger Volleyball Camp T-shirt and have chances to win various prizes throughout the camp period while each division champion will receive a Summer Slam T-shirt

As the younger generation of future volleyball players play on the LVHS grass soccer fields the public will be able to come and watch for no charge and take pictures.

If you or anyone you know might be interested feel free to contact Coach Powell or coach Jarvis at Lander Valley High School.