Lander Splits with Panthers

By Travis Gupton

The Lander Tigers and Lady Tigers played well on Friday against Powell, however they split wins against the Panthers and Lady Panthers.

Lady Tigers 11, Lady Panthers 0

The Lady Tigers dominated the game from the get go controlling the ball in their own attacking third for most of the game. Seven different Lady Tigers scored in the game to lead to the dominating win. Captain’s Emma Goetz and Whitney Hansen combined for five of the 11 goals in the game. “It’s not just about the goals scored,” Head Coach Abilio Monteiro said, “It was more about the team work that was put into it. The seven different goal scorers reflect that. We changed a couple of things around since the last game. I think it worked out for us today.”

Annabelle Nachazel, Anna Nielsen , Delaney Sullivan, Allie Atnip and Ella Stanbury all had goals as well with Goetz and Hansen.



Panthers 4, Tigers 2

This game had everything in it when it came to weather. The first half was windy and then in the second half it started to rain and it got significantly colder than the beginning of the game. The weather played a factor in a few plays in the second half but overall the game was an entertaining one. The Tigers came out of the gates hot as Sam Welsh got the first goal of the game in the first two minutes. The Tigers defense played well and held Powell scoreless through most of the first half before the Panther’s Garrett Morris got loose at the top of the box and put a ball past Cody Elliot to tie the game at 1 at the half.

In the second half the Tigers and Panthers battled back and forth scoring a goal a piece. Kellon Donahue gave the Tigers their second goal of the day. Late in the game when the wind and rain was in the face of Cody Elliot, Morris got his second goal on a corner kick that the wind helped hook to give the Panthers momentum that they rode to a win. Hawkin Sweeney and Keaton Rowton both scored late in the second half to push the Panthers to the win. “I’m very proud of our effort today,” Coach Dean Schaff said. “ Our kids have been working extremely hard. They obviously will need some rest but it’s good to see them come out and play as well as they did today.”