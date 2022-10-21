Lander ‘Spikes Out’ Cancer on the court

By: Shawn O’Brate

LANDER – Friday afternoon was a special night in Lander as the Lady Tigers’ volleyball team not only faced one of the toughest opponents on their calendar, but they did so with a purpose in mind behind the game.

The Lander Valley High School (LVHS) Lady Tigers’ match against Lyman on Friday was not only their celebrated Senior Night, but it was also their first–of (hopefully) many–”Spike Out Cancer” game.

What seemed like half of Lander’s population attended the match in their brightest and boldest pink outfits. Some wore a pink hat, some wore pink shirts and socks, some even donned a “Christmas Story” pink rabbit onesie. No matter what way one would look, it was pink as far as the eye could see.

Sophomore Kyndall McFadden rose up for a hit against Lyman Friday in Lander. (p/c Carl Cote)

After the Senior Night excitement, applauding and honoring those that have spent four years in the LVHS school system and their volleyball squads along the way, but afterwards there was very little to truly celebrate as the 20-3 Lyman Lady Eagles had their way with the ball.

Lander would find their way through a few strong serves and streaks but, ultimately, the Lady Eagles beat the varsity team in three straight sets (25-12, 25-15, 25-11).

But, more importantly, the game itself served multiple higher purposes. Auctioning off items donated by businesses, earning money for breast cancer awareness through concessions and t-shirt sales as well.

The Lady Tigers celebrated a point against Lyman Friday on Senior night in Lander. (p/c Carl Cote)

Before the event actually occurred, head coach Marissa Powell stated that this pink-out for “Spike Out Cancer” was something she had been trying to put together “for years” but it never came to fruition until tonight.

The Lady Tigers look towards the postseason with only a handful of matches left between then and now.

Go Lady Tigers!