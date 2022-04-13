Lander Soccer Teams split weekend action

By Shawn O’Brate

Lander Valley varsity soccer had an eventful weekend over the past five days as they traveled to the Powell Panthers’ and Lady Panthers’ stadium on Friday before traveling to Cody on Monday afternoon.

The results were up and down for both Lander Valley teams as the Lady Tigers dropped one and won one while the boys were shutout Friday before winning miraculously on Monday.

On Friday the Lander Valley Lady Tigers started off strong, as they have for most of the season, as they headed into the half up 3-0 off of two early goals, one from junior Delaney Sullivan and one from senior Emma Goetz, both within the first five minutes of the game. Sullivan would then receive a last minute goal before the half off a weird sequence of plays where one of the Lady Panthers would technically get a goal on her own keeper.

After imposing their will early the Lady Tigers kept pouring it on the Lady Panthers in their own home field. They did so early in the second half when Goetz scored within the first 90 seconds and then senior co-captain Whitney Hansen quickly followed her less than a minute later.

From then on the Lady Tigers would keep the ball off their side of the field and score in two-minute sequences once again with Sullivan knocking in her third goal of the game and junior Annabelle Nachazel adding one of her own, both within two minutes of each other.

For the last 23 minutes the Lady Tigers would stay back and play intense defense against the Lady Panthers in their last ditch effort to get on the board. As of Saturday Sullivan was the only Lady Tiger with double-digit goals on the season, partly in thanks to her five-goal game against Lyman, but Goetz is not far behind.

In Powell, after the Lady Tigers dominated once again, the Lander Valley boys had their work cut out for them against the best team in the division. Powell made it look that way, but not right away.

Powell’s only first half score came off a corner kick which Powell sophomore Gunnar Erickson powered through. After halftime though it was all Powell with scores from Hawkin Sweeney, Keaton Rowton and two goals from senior captain Garret Morris.

The score would end up 5-0 in favor of the Panthers which, actually, is not surprising considering Powell has scored 50 points so far this season but only allowed two points against them–leading them to their 7-1 overall record and first place 5-0 3A West division record.

After the weekend the Lander Valley squads traveled to Cody where it was then the Lady Tigers who had their endurance tested as the Cody Fillies came into the game only allowing one point all season and leading the division with an undefeated 6-0 record overall (5-0 division).

While the Fillies came to play it was Sullivan and the Tigers who scored first, marking her eleventh goal on the season.

Sadly, after Sullivan’s first half goal and 1-0 lead at halftime the Lady Tigers stalled while the Fillies started to somehow pull away. They started off the second half slow, not scoring for the first 20 minutes but then Cody began to look like they have all season.

Cody’s senior Autumn Wilson started off the scoring spree before freshman Natalie Wenke and junior Allison Boysen took the last two goals to end the game on a 3-1 score in favor of the Fillies.

The Lady Tigers should not be as disappointed as one might think though, they were only the second team to score against the Fillies in their five-game winning streak to start off the season.

Afterwards the Lander Valley Tigers took on the middle-of-the-road Cody Broncs. 17 minutes into the first half senior Jaden Elliot made his return to the back of the goal net. Then, ten minutes before halftime, sophomore Coaltyn Laird also found himself a goal, pushing Lander to a 2-0 lead.

But right before halftime Cody’s co-captain Matt Nelson scored a goal which caused the halftime lead to be shrunk to one for Lander. Then in the middle of the second half that lead became a tie thanks to Cody senior Jackson Gail.

Suddenly, it was a 2-2 tie and the Lander Valley Tigers were looking at a 0-1-1 record over the weekend, but then came senior Kellon Donahue.

With 48 seconds left in the game Donahue came through the defense and received a great header pass that led to the game-winning goal, marking his first game-winner of his career.

After the game Donahue talked to WyoToday’s Travis Gupton:

“It’s exciting,” Donahue said, “you live for that. You train your whole life for an opportunity like that, and you finally get it. It’s nice that I’m a senior and it finally happened to me.”

At the end of the weekend both Lander Valley squads went 1-1 but both played the toughest teams in their respective divisions. Now both Lander Valley squads will travel to Pinedale Thursday afternoon to play the Wranglers and Lady Wranglers starting at 3 P.M.