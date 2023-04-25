Lander soccer suffers tough losses

POWELL – The Lander Tigers and Lady Tigers soccer teams have had their ups and downs throughout the first handful of games this year but both joined together to have an upsetting trip to Powell this past Friday as they played the Panthers and Lady Panthers for the second time in less than a week.

Both teams had strong games against Powell earlier in the season when the Lady Tigers won 3-2 and the Tigers lost a close game (4-3) after losing key players before a last-minute free kick went wide left for Lander junior Bear Blackburn.

So, this past Friday’s game was important for both Lander Valley High School (LVHS) teams for their own reasons. The girls attempted to sweep the Lady Panthers (4-3) and were close to doing so for much of the game thanks to two goals by Delaney Sullivan who added to her season total (five). One of those goals by Sullivan came before the halftime horn, helping the Lady Tigers enter halftime up 1-0 with some confidence.

Sophomore Finn Richards cleared the ball from the back Friday against Powell (p/c Seth Romsa)

Sadly, in the second half, the Lady Panthers utilized the gusting wind that had brought snow to the Panther turf at the beginning of the match. They did so with a bombing 60-yard kick by freshman Ivy Agee immediately after Sullivan’s second goal of the day. After that kick miraculously made it over the hands of LVHS goalkeeper Aislynn Donahue it was once again Agee using the wind to her advantage. he did so on a corner kick that turned into an Olimpico shot, falling into the top corner to put the Lady Panthers up 3-2 and giving Agee a hat trick. In the end the Lady Tigers would fall to the Lady Panthers by the same score they beat them by just seven days earlier.

Annabelle Nachazel bodied a defender off the ball Friday in Powell (p/c Seth Romsa)

After the girls fell it was up to the boys to use the wind in their favor against a Powell team that kept it close all game long the week before.

Powell had multiple shots on goal in the first half but none could get past the reliable hands of LVHS senior keeper Cody Elliot, replacing Aidan Hayford in the goal after he broke his collarbone against Powell a week earlier.

The game would end regulation with a 0-0 and that led to penalty kicks for the first time this season for either Lander team.

Five separate shots from five separate players on each team took place, one after another. The first shot from Lander barely squeaked by the goalkeeper in the bottom right off the foot of sophomore Finn Richards. That was matched by the Powell team, making it 1-1 with four shots left.

Senior Callum Wheeler sprinted past a Powell defender Friday for Lander (p/c Seth Romsa)

Wheeler would end up getting his shot blocked by the Powell goalkeeper but, luckily, Elliot ended up blocking Powell’s fifth-and-final kick as well. The game ended 4-4 but that would not mean a tie, not in 3A at least, but rather sent the teams into sudden-death penalty kicks.

In the first kick of sudden death sophomore Craig Hansen hit the back of the net but Powell’s first shot also fell, tricking Elliot with the speed of the ball like a pitcher in baseball throwing a change-up.

In the end, Lander sophomore Sequeil Lozier sailed his sudden-death kick high over the goal before Powell would drop one final shot past Elliot, winning the game after knocking in six penalty kicks compared to Lander’s five.

Powell’s victory over Lander would mark an 0-2 day for the varsity teams from LVHS, pushing the Tigers to 1-5 on the season while the girls sit at 2-4.

Up next, the LVHS soccer teams travel to Pinedale on Tuesday, April 25, before taking on Lyman at home at Bill Bush Stadium on Saturday at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. As always, if you miss any of the action you can watch all LVHS home games and select away games for free on WyoToday’s YouTube page.

For more information on this story, including more pictures, quotes, stats and more, be sure to check out this week’s edition of Fremont County Sports in both the Ranger and Lander Journal newspapers. Start or continue your subscription today at 421 E. Main Street in Riverton, WY.

By: Shawn O’Brate