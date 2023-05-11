Lander soccer lingering from Cody, looks to last home game for postseason surge

CODY, LANDER – The final week of the Class 3A soccer season has finally come and gone and the eyes of the Lander Valley (LVHS) Tigers and Lady Tigers are now on the state tournament this upcoming weekend in Green River. Before they could get there though both teams from LVHS had to try and improve their records and get to the next level in order to play the lower-ranked teams.

It all started in Cody as the Tigers (4-6) were looking for revenge against the Cody Broncs (9-3) who beat them 4-2 earlier this season at Bill Bush Stadium. They didn’t start off on the best footing, allowing a goal early in the first half, but after some continual passing that turned the Broncs on their heels plenty of times they would find the back of the net.

That goal in the first half, headed in by sophomore Craig Hansen, tied the game up at 1-1. The tied game would be the same at halftime and then last all the way until the final ten minutes of the match. It was then, with just under eight minutes left, that a wild play caused two Tigers to collide and propel each other into the air.

This particular jump to get a head on the ball resulted in a yellow card for Calum Wheeler (#33) which was the beginning of the end for Lander against Cody on Tuesday (p/c Benjamin Nelson)

When those two Tigers did so the shot was taken, hitting one of them in the hand inside the goal box. That led to a penalty kick that the Broncs swiftly kicked in to the right as LVHS goalkeeper Cody Elliot dove left. Shortly after, the Tigers’ aptly-named “Lander luck” occurred once again as Elliot received a yellow card and Lander’s Calum Wheeler received a red card, sending both to the bench.

Wheeler would then have to miss the next game, his final home game as a Tiger at LVHS. Without the two key seniors one might think that Lander would be dead in the water but they actually started to turn on the jets, getting all the way down the pitch a couple times in the final seven minutes and taking shots. Sadly, they would never materialize and the score would end 2-1.

“It’s just our season, I don’t know how to say it, we always just get penalty kicks, or free kicks or corner kicks and they’re biting us,” We played well all game, I thought we controlled well all game but getting in the back of the net is challenging in games like this. “

Afterwards, the Lady Tigers took the pitch to try and beat a Cody Fillies (12-0) that hasn’t loss since Lander beat them in the state championship game two seasons ago. In that stretch the Fillies have gone 29-0 and beaten the Lady Tigers in the subsequent state championship.

The first half ended with only one goal on the scoreboard, belonging to Cody’s junior Molly Hays, which was better than the last game between the two teams back on April 14 when LVHS lost at home 4-0.

In the second half it was obvious that the loss of senior mid-fielder Annabelle Nachazel was key for both the Lady Tigers defense and offense. Nachazel’s knee was re-injured in the Pink Night game against Pinedale one week earlier, and if the Lady Tigers hope to get back to the state championship game they had to learn how to replace her as best they could against the toughest of the tough.

“I really just tell them that they need to focus on holding their position and not overplaying,” Nachazel said about what she tells the team when she’s unable to play. “Making good, diligent, smart passes and not chasing the ball because then we get tired and we don’t have the depth to sub in.”

In the end they could not find a goal against the Fillies, all despite two strong shots on the goal by senior Delaney Sullilvan at the end of the match. The score once again ended 4-0 in favor of Cody, pushing the girls into a must-win weekend against Lyman and at Mountain View.

By: Shawn O’Brate