Lander Ski team host their own races this weekend after successful weekend in Casper

By: Shawn O’Brate

Over the past month the Lander Valley High School (LVHS) Nordic Ski team has really gotten into the groove of things, showing why they should be feared on the slopes just as much as the Jackson High School team that has won the state championship for years.

Ameya Eddy and Diego Lobatos have both emerged as some of the best skiers in the state and this past weekend in Casper was no different as they put their skills to the test against those from Jackson, Kelly Walsh, Cody, Laramie, Natrona County, Pinedale and Sheridan.

The two-day racing event started Friday with the Boys Junior Open in which Lander’s own Corbin Eddy took first place over Casper’s Austin Thomas.

Then came time for the varsity boys’ 5K freestyle race which came down to a photo finish. The photo that would end up being shot showed the strength and superior skill that the Tigers’ Lobatos has been showing all year long, winning this race as well by one second. Lobatos took first place with a time of 14:34.2, just ahead of Jackson’s Sam Hutchinson (14:35.2).

Lobatos wasn’t the only Tiger skier to cross the finish line in speedy fashion as Otus Beason, another LVHS student athlete having a great ski season so far, finished sixth with a time of 15:01.3, three seconds before a Kelly Walsh skier.

To finish off the day the varsity girls competed on the same course with Jackson’s Abigail Murphy, one of the top skiers in the state, finishing with a time of 16:22.4. But, shortly after Murphy ended her day on top, Lander’s Eddy came roaring through in second place with a time of 16:51.2. Eddy and Murphy were the only ones to finish the race in under 17 minutes.

The next day’s longer nordic track saw very different results as far as varsity racers went. Lobatos (24:19.8) would finish third in the varsity race behind Kelly Walsh’s Fisk Johansson (23:45.5) and Jackson’s Peter Concannon (24:10.4). Beason had another strong performance as well, finishing sixth with a time of 24:39.5.

On the girls’ side of the slopes, Eddy once again finished in second behind a Jackson student athlete, only it wasn’t Murphy it was Aurora Stiles. Stiles finished with a time of 27:46.3, less than 20 seconds ahead of Eddy (29:03.6), and almost a minute ahead of her Jackson teammate Murphy (28:33.4).

UP NEXT:

This weekend is the first and only home meet of the season for the Lander team as they host a slew of teams at Beaver Creek starting Friday, January 13th and complete the races on Saturday, January 14th. Be sure to go out and root them on if you can!

GO TIGERS AND LADY TIGERS!