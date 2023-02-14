Lander Ski team soaring into State Championship

CODY – The snow and ice is slowly melting and the winter sports that have grown more and more competitive as the season has gone one is nearly over. With the State Championships in Nordic Skiing coming up next weekend, February 24th and 25th, in Jackson the final meet of the regular season brought out the best of the best in Cody … and it was still Lander Valley (LVHS) who came out on top.

At the beginning of the season head coach Norm Cessna stated that Jackson Hole’s Nordic Ski team was the “strong club” that LVHS finishes behind at the end of the year but so far this season, Lander has looked to be the strongest team to date.

“We know how they train, we know how strong their offseason programs are and we’ve just been trying to mirror that and keep up,” Coach Cessna said at the beginning of the season.

Now, it would appear that they have been able to do more than keep up as Cody pitted LVHS versus teams from Jackson, Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Laramie and Sheridan.

On Friday the entirety of the 165 boys on the slopes were led by one in particular: Lander Tiger Bennett Hutchison. Hutchison finished the 6km classic race at Cody’s slopes at Pahaska, 50 minutes West of Cody, with a time of 18:36.7 ahead of Kelly Walsh’s Fisk Johansson (18:43.2).

The Nordic Ski team has been dominating the slopes all season long, now just one course remains…Jackson Hole. (p/c Carl Cote)

Then came time for the girls’ race which ended up being the Lander Valley show all over again thanks to Ameya Eddy, Emily Anderson and Shayla Babits who finished first, second and third respectively.

Eddy, fresh off a long absence from the slopes, finished 40 seconds ahead of the field as she crossed the finish line with a time of 21:13.9. Anderson (21:53.7) and Pearson (21:58.1) were close seconds and were followed swiftly by Kelly Walsh’s fourth-place skier before the Lady Tigers filled the next two spots with Annika Wilmot (22:23.3) and Divya Forbis (22:30.7).

The next day came the 10km races at Pahaska Nordic Ski Trails and nothing changed from the first to the second day as Hutchison recorded another first place finish with a blitzing time of 25:24.0. Laramie’s Jack Voos (26:08.0) was the closest to Hutchison, and even he was still over 40 seconds behind the Tiger’s stud skier.

LVHS also had Lobatos and Beason making their typical showing in the top-five with Lobatos (26:12.3) finishing third and Beason (26:38.0) coming up right behind his teammate in fourth.

Nothing changed in the girls’ race as well as Eddy (29:16.6) finished in first by a total of one-minute-forty-seconds as Cody’s Elisa Wachob didn’t cross the line until 30:56.8. Lander’s Wilmot (31:51.4) finished fourth and Babits (31:52.3) finished in sixth just one second behind her.

Up next, the LVHS team travels to Jackson in two weeks for the State Tournament where coach Cessna believes his team will “be at peak” for following a week off to prepare.

By: Shawn O’Brate