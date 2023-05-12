Lander & Shoshoni Middle School Students Won at Wyoming History Day

More than 100 Wyoming junior and senior high school students recently competed in the Wyoming History Day competition at the University of Wyoming’s American Heritage Center (AHC).

Collaborating with the Wyoming Historical Society, students from across the state participated in Wyoming History Day. The students participated in yearlong research projects based on the National History Day theme — “Frontiers in History: People, Places, Ideas.”

First- and second-place winners from Wyoming History Day move on to the national competition at the University of Maryland-College Park June 11-15.

At the Wyoming state level, all special awards were sponsored by the Wyoming Historical Society, the Stepans family, Wyoming Humanities, Wyoming State Bar, Wyoming State Library, Wyoming Archaeological Society, Wyoming Association of Professional Archaeologists, the Jim Gatchell Memorial Museum, UW’s American Studies Program, Jacques Laramie Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America in Wyoming.

The Junior Division winners, listed by place, name, school and project title, are:

Group Documentary

First place: Lachlan Gebhart and Nora Strike, of Lander Middle School, “Explorers, Artists and Lawmakers: Forging Frontiers in Yellowstone.”

Second place: Ava Kendrick and Natalie Kim, of Cody Middle School, “Richard Henry Pratt: His Controversial Idea.”

Group Exhibit

First place: Lilly Jackson and Caden Simianer, of Upton Middle School, “The Escape to Heaven.”

Second place: Bradie Gilmore and Hannah Kaiser, of Pinedale Middle School, “Lewis Hine And The Camera.”

Group Performance

First place: Emery Cox, Maisey Davidson, Alina Peterson and Aiyana Roche, of Clear Creek Middle School, Buffalo, “Far From Home.”

Second place: Maggie Hicks, Halle Huston, Halle Mickelsen and Carly Robertson, of Wheatland Middle School, “An Unsung Hero of Medicine: HeLa Cells Frontiering Scientific and Medical Research.”

Group Website

First place: Andrea Fox and Chaizley Williams, of Greybull Middle School, “Honor Those Who Endured Hardships: Remembering the Past — Marking the Frontiers.”

Second place: Juan Garcia-Padilla and Sy Schlattmann, of Greybull Middle School, “Temple Grandin.”

Individual Documentary

First place: Alex Wise, of Lander Middle School, “Boldly Going Where No Man Has Gone Before: Frontiers Forged by George Takei.”

Second place: Iris Woltman, Lander Middle School, “Trailblazer of the Medical Frontier: Susan La Flesche Picotte.”

Individual Exhibit

First place: Alyssa Good, of Shoshoni Elementary School, “WASP: A Frontier of Female Empowerment.”

Second place: Cadence Hamilton, of Lander Middle School, “Temple Grandin: Forging New Frontiers in the Cattle Industry.”

Individual Performance

First place: Emma Crowley, of Wheatland Middle School, “Spies Like Us.”

Second place: Kennedy Brown, of Lander Middle School, “Baseball: A Woman’s Frontier.”

Individual Website

First place: Alexis Savage, of Upton Middle School, “Lewis and Clark Expedition.”

Second place: Selena Garcia, of Greybull Middle School, “La Raza Unida.”

Historical Paper

First place: Dorothy Jensen, of Lander Middle School, “Roe v. Wade: A Frontier in Restricting the Rights of the Unborn.”

Senior Division winners, listed by place, name, school and project title, are:

Group Documentary

First place: Lauren Jones and Camille Kainer, of Pinedale High School, “Malcolm X: A New Frontier for Freedom.”

Group Exhibit

First place: Zoe Bosch and Madelyn Krasula, of Jackson Hole High School, “Kathrine Johnson: Exploring the Frontier of Mathematics at NASA.”

Second place: Lily Remlinger and Maren Tattersall, of Jackson Hole High School, “Kent State Massacre.”

Group Website

First place: Isaac Goralski and Isaac Moser, of Jackson Hole High School, “Kennedy Exploring Peaceful Diplomacy During the Cuban Missile Crisis.”

Individual Documentary

First place: Georgiana Mueller, of Jackson Hole High School, “WWII Aerial Bombings: Exploring the Frontiers of the Rules of War.”

Second place: Jack Pharaoh, of Greybull High School, “Where Words Fail, Music Speaks.”

Individual Exhibit

First place: Wyatt Griffin, of Pinedale High School, “Ford’s Formidable Frontier.”

Second place: Delilah Irby, of Jackson Hole High School, “The Equal Rights Amendment: The Failure of the Frontier of Feminism.”

Historical Paper

First place: Kelsey Cooper, of Pinedale High School, “The Stanford Prison Experiment: Changing the Future of Psychology.”

Special Award winners, listed by award, student names, schools and project titles, are:

Caroline Lockhart Historic Newspaper Award for outstanding use of historic newspapers: Andrea Fox and Chaizley Williams, of Wheatland Middle School, “Honor Those Who Endured Hardships: Remembering the Past — Marking the Frontiers.”

Clara Jensen Award for most outstanding entry on Wyoming history: Ryker Crimm, of Shoshoni Middle School, “Lost Cabin.”

Dr. Joseph Stepans Award (junior) for an outstanding entry that authentically tells the story of a marginalized person(s) or community in Wyoming: Ava Kendrick and Natalie Kim, of Cody Middle School, “Richard Henry Pratt: His Controversial Idea.”

Family History Award for the best use of family history or genealogy: Katie Miller, of Wheatland Middle School, “Hang In There Tom.”

Folklore, Myths and Legends in History Award (junior) for outstanding use of folklore, mythology and legends in history: Lilla Beaulier, of Laramie Home School, “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Versus Frozen: Technological Versus Ideological Frontiers in Disney Princess Movies.”

Folklore, Myths and Legends in History Award (senior) for outstanding use of folklore, mythology and legends in history: Wyatt Griffin, of Pinedale High School, “Ford’s Formidable Frontier.”

Jim Gatchell History of Science Award (junior) for an outstanding project in the history of general, medicinal, technological or veterinary science: Maggie Hicks, Halle Huston, Halle Mickelsen and Carly Robertson, of Wheatland Middle School, “An Unsung Hero of Medicine: HeLa Cells Frontiering Scientific and Medical Research.”

Jim Gatchell History of Science Award (senior) for an outstanding project in the history of general, medicinal, technological or veterinary science: Zoe Bosch and Madelyn Krasul, of Jackson Hole High School, “Kathrine Johnson: Exploring the Frontier of Mathematics at NASA.”

Mark A. Greene Excellence Award for an outstanding demonstration in the use of primary sources: Delilah Irby, of Jackson Hole High School, “The Equal Rights Amendment: The Failure of the Frontier of Feminism.”

Sissy Goodwin Award for the most outstanding project celebrating stories of identity and persistence: Abby Rogers, of Jackson Hole High School, “Woman Suffrage Procession.”

William H. Barton Award for the most outstanding use of oral histories: Kristian Ruch, of Pinedale Middle School, “The Ed Sullivan Show, A Musical Frontier.”

Outstanding Women Award for the project best demonstrating outstanding women in history: Emma Crowley, of Wheatland Middle School, “Spies Like Us.”

Jurisprudence Award (junior) for an outstanding entry dealing with legal issues: Bradie Gilmore and Hannah Kaiser, of Pinedale Middle School, “Lewis Hine And The Camera.”

Jurisprudence Award (senior) for an outstanding entry dealing with legal issues: Tavia Ossa, of Kelly Walsh High School, Casper, “Title IX: A 37 Word Frontier for Women’s Equality.”

Dr. Robert Campbell Teacher Award to a teacher who promotes marginalized stories and communities through education: Rose Robertson, of Pinedale Middle School.

Wyoming State Historical Society Scholarship, $1,500 scholarship to a junior or senior in high school planning to attend a Wyoming community college or UW: Camille Kainer and Lauren Jones, of Pinedale High School.

Gerald and Jessie Chambers Scholarship, $1,500 scholarship to a junior or senior in high school planning to attend a Wyoming community college or UW: Kelsey Cooper, of Pinedale High School.

George and Linda LaBarre Scholarship, $3,000 scholarship to a junior or senior in high school planning to attend a Wyoming community college or UW: Tavia Ossa, Kelly Walsh High School, Casper.