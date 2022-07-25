Lander Seeking ARPA Grants for Street, Sewer Infrastructure

The Lander City Council will hold a regular meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Lander City Hall to approve submission of 10 grants to the Wyoming State Loan and Investment Board for street and sewer improvements through the ARPA, or American Rescue Plan Funds. The total package amounts to $45-million according to Mayor Monte Richardson. Appearing on the WyoTodayRadio Network’s Let’s Talk Fremont Program on Monday, Richardson said he is hoping that at least one or two of the proposed projects would be funded. “We’ve saved our one percent monies to use as a match for successful projects,” he said.

Richardson said the city’s Top Ten priority infrastructure projects include:

• $6.9-million for the 5th Street Improvement Project

• $3,9-million for the Baldwin Creek Street Improvements Project

• $6.7-million for the Buena Vista Street Improvement Project

• $4.8-million for the Cascade Street Improvements Project

• $4.4-million for the Dillon Vista Street Improvements Project

• $5.3-million for the First Street Improvements Project

• $6.9-million for the Fremont Street Sewer Improvement Project

• $5.5-million for the Headworks Structure for Sewer Lagoons Project

• $6.25-million for the Lincoln Street Improvements Project

• $1.2-million for the McFarlane Drive Improvements Project.

Councilors will also be asked to authorize the Mayor to sign the Fiscal Year 2023 Contract for Services to Victims of Crime between the State of Wyoming, Office of the Attorney General, Division of Victim Services and the City of Lander Police Department.

There is an executive session planned for the subject of Real Property.

The regular meeting will then be adjourned and a work session will be called to order.

The work session will include Staff and Council Member updates and a discussion with the Lander Valley Farmer’s Market Board of Directors concerning the successes of the farmers market and their desire to collaboratively explore a permanent and stable weekly location for the market.

The meeting is available on Zoom at the link below:

Zoom Meeting <https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88207789347?pwd=SkpvMGpLVWtiaTEwZGZlQ2JxRUFDQT09> Meeting ID: 882 0778 9347 Passcode: 583186