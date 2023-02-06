Lander School Board skirts public in Superintendent finalist selection

By Sarah Elmquist Squires

The Lander School Board had a busy week. On Tuesday, it held a special board retreat to discuss the leaders’ broad visions for 2023. Although the agenda included an invitation to the public to join the meeting virtually, neither the Zoom link nor the telephone dial-up were legitimate. An email to Board Chair Jared Kail and Superintendent Dr. Dave Barker requesting the correct information to join in were not returned until Kail, following the meeting at 10:55 p.m. that night, called it a “good meeting to miss” since the board didn’t take any votes.

Then, on Thursday, the board took a big step in what might be one of its most consequential decisions in the next few years — selecting finalists for the district’s new superintendent. Interviews are expected to be held in the next two weeks.

Although Wyoming courts have held that information, including names, of finalists for such highly paid top administrative posts are public information (Cheyenne

Newspaper et. al v. University of Wyoming, Second Judicial District, 2013), Lander school leaders shirked revealing anything about those finalists on Thursday night.

Partway through the nearly three-hour executive session during which the board discussed which of the slate of candidates it would name as finalists for interviews, Kail approached the Lander Journal reporter outside the meeting room and stated the meeting would not be open to the public and instead, the board would “announce” the finalists the following day. Journal staff reminded him that any board action must be taken in open session per Wyoming statute. When the door was opened for that vote, instead of naming the finalists, the board instead unanimously approved a vague motion. “I’d like to get a motion to, ahhh, approve the direction for our search team, WSBA [Wyoming School Boards Association], to notify our applicants, and once those applicants have been notified, to release that on our school website.” Board members Taylor Jacobs and Dr. Kathy Hitt quickly made and seconded the motion, the vote was taken, and the meeting was adjourned.

Brian Farmer, the WSBA consultant the district has hired to guide the recruitment effort for Lander school’s top administrator, said the board had no obligation to name the finalists in its vote to select them. Instead, he said, “They’re not a finalist until they’ve accepted their interviews … at that point, they become public.”

Bruce Moats, Wyoming Press Association’s longtime attorney who holds a 9-3 record at the Supreme Court arguing for government transparency in Wyoming, disagrees. He said the vague motion simply referenced a decision taken in executive session. Such action cannot be taken outside the public portion of the meeting. “The board had to decide which candidates to interview in closed session, ” he said of that action. “Otherwise, Brian Farmer would not know the candidates that he is to contact for interviews. Action, which includes a vote, a decision, or even a collective commitment to make a decision, must generally take place in open session. The board’s decision here is contrary to the Public Meetings Act.”

Additionally, the names should have been revealed when requested. How elected officials like the Lander School Board must distributed public information is a little less clear when it comes to big documents. Sometimes, a broad request for data will take time for the government to provide it. But Wyoming law makes it very clear when it comes to information that is readily available, such as the names of finalists barely off the lips of Lander School Board members: “If a public record is readily available, it shall be released immediately to the applicant,” Wyoming Statute 16-4-202 states.

Just before press time, in a legal notice required to be printed in The Journal, those names were finally revealed. They include Michael Harris and Dallas Myers of Riverton, and Deidre Meyer of Lander. The board plans to interview the candidates in closed session on February 7, February 9, and February 14 at 7:30 p.m. Prior to those closed sessions, community panels will be held from 6-7 p.m. Harris will be interviewed on February 7, Myers on February 9, and Meyer on February 14.