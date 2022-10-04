Lander runs all over Cody, leaves on top

Lander’s Ameya Eddy had a great day in Cody this past Thursday (p/c Carl Cote)

CODY – This past Thursday many local Fremont County distance runners traveled to Olive Glenn Country Club to participate in the annual Cody Foxes and Hounds Invitational to show their skills and try to qualify for state in cross country.

The race, which spanned 5000 meters like many long distance runs, pitted runners from Lander, Riverton, St. Stephens, Wind River and Thermopolis against the likes of Buffalo, Cody, Lovell, Powell and more.

In the end the boys race would be won by Powell’s Daniel Meritt, a senior, but coming in close behind was Lander’s Diego Lobatos who is having a stellar season so far this Fall. He finished with a time of 17:03.74, which is roughly six seconds behind his personal best which he set at the 3A Conference Championships last October.

Lobatos was followed by two other runners before his teammate, Reed McFadden, crossed the finish line in sixth with a time of 17:21.45. Riverton’s Alexander Truax, a junior, would round out the top-ten with a time of 17:37.19.

As for the girls, it was Lander’s Ameya Eddy who would cross the finish line first with a blazing speed of…

