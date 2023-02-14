Lander, Riverton swims for their last chance

LANDER – Thursday marked one of the first signs that the winter months are soon to come to an end as one of the most popular high school winter sports in Fremont County, boys swimming, had their Last Chance meet where swimmers from Lander Valley (LVHS) and Riverton (RHS) tried one final time to punch their ticket to Gillette this weekend.

With just one day left before the Wyoming State Swimming Tournament kicks off in Gillette, where the LVHS Tigers are looking for their 27th consecutive state championship, it’s easy to look back at the years that many Tiger and Wolverine swimmers had and see improvement across the board, but that doesn’t always mean state tournament spots have been earned.

This past Thursday was the final chance that the swimmers had to prove they belonged in that tournament. And for RHS it was a last chance to put some strong swimmers into the tournament to try and dethrone the kings, a.k.a their in-county rivals.

Swimmers cheered on their teammates during the Last Chance swim meet where swimmers get their last shot at qualifying for the state championships next week in Gillette. (p/c Carl Cote)

A few Tigers got their ticket early through the second event of the day, the 200 yard freestyle event, as Sequell Lozier (2:00.42), Justin Whelan (2:02.43), Carter Plaisted (2:10.45) and Shane Cunningham (2:10.83) all recorded times under the 3A qualifying time (2:11.00).

RHS got their first Wolverine up for Gillette as Jackson Hill (2:28.39) finished second behind Lander’s Brayden Brown (2:12.14), both of whom finished under 2:30.00, the qualifying team, along with another Tiger, Caleb Else (2:29.12).

Riverton’s Zachary Osborne (23.99) and Logan Cabanaw (25.20) also finished ahead of the time to beat. The Wolverines also had divers Mason Lemley (416.80) and Talon Prestwich (367.10) exceed the 3A qualifying score of 260.00 in the one-meter diving event.

In the 100 yard butterfly it was once again Richards (57.03 seconds) and Colby Blackburn (57.45) that finished on top and fast enough. Then, in the 100 yard freestyle, it was Riverton’s Osborne (52.99 seconds) leading the qualifying pack full of Tigers like Lozier (53.37), Harms (54.27) and Carson Deeds (56.43).

Can Lander Valley’s boys make it 27 State Championships in a row? Or can Riverton, or another team in the 3A, put a thorn in the Tigers’ toes with the teams they have built around them?

By: Shawn O’Brate