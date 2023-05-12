Lander & Riverton Students Elected Senators at ASUW Elections

University of Wyoming students have elected Saber Smith, a criminal justice and political science major from Gillette, as president of the Associated Students of UW (ASUW).

Jessica Petri, of Green River, an education and political science major, was elected vice president.

Smith will preside over the student government that oversees a budget of more than $1 million, including funding for a variety of student programs. He also will serve as an ex-officio member of the UW Board of Trustees.

UW students also elected ASUW senators, who serve on various committees and represent their colleges in budgetary and policy matters affecting all UW students.

Senators, listed by hometown and major, are:

Buford — Ashlynne Meiklejohn, wildlife and fisheries biology and management, and rangeland ecology and watershed management.

Casper — Tanner Ewalt, political science; and Rhiannon Skye McLean, political science.

Cheyenne — Clay Keasling, political science.

Cody — Rylan Knopp, philosophy and economics; and Paula Medina, civil engineering.

Colorado Springs, Colo. — Luke Hulen, secondary education and political science.

Crossfield, Alberta, Canada — Paden Knull, petroleum engineering and political science.

Douglas — Gabriel Saint, political science.

Evanston — Aidan McGuire, history.

Finley, N.D. — Ven Meester, political science, economics and psychology.

Highlands Ranch, Colo. — Peri Hennigar, political science.

Jackson — Carter Worcester, psychology.

Lander — Artemis Langford, history.

Laramie — Sophia Gomelsky, political science and international studies.

Riverton — Kameron Murfitt, finance.

San Antonio, Texas — Allison Grimm, political science and Spanish.

Schnecksville, Pa. — Jonathan Brown, political science.

Sedalia, Colo. — Nicholas Bogani, accounting.

Sheridan — William Relaford, mechanical engineering.

Windsor, Colo. — Cord Anderson, criminal justice and sociology.