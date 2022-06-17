Lander Residents Express Concerns over Flood Wall and Pride celebrations

By Jeff Ribitski, WyoToday Staff

The Lander City Council’s regular “Comments from the floor” at the Tuesday, June 14th city council meeting heard several complaints about a flood study and how it will impact the community if a proposed floor mitigation “Wall” is installed. There was also a concern voiced by a local church pastor about an upcoming Pride celebration to celebrate the community’s LGBTQ+ and “Two Spirit” members.

In answer to the first comment, Councilor Julia Stuble explained to one resident, that “at this point in time, we are only discussing the new flood mitigation project, there is not even an engineer’s diagram or drawing. This is only a process we are going through to see if it is feasible. There will be plenty of time for public discussion.” The resident was opposed to the city buying land to install walls to protect the city from future flooding.

A current resident of Cheyenne, but owner of property in Lander, former Lander Fire Administrator and County Commissioner Lanny Applegate, said “I am disappointed with the council for keeping secrets about the wall” and moreover disappointed about the installation of such a project.

Pastor Phillip Strong, Local church leader at Grace Reformed Fellowship in Lander, was clear about his concerns with proclaiming June as “Pride Month ” in the city of Lander. He stated “When do we proclaim a Heterosexual Month or Christian Month? Where does it stop? We are so quick to embrace everything happening in our country, are we hurting our own community?” Speaking to the recent findings that school children are attending “Drag” shows in Texas during a “Drag your kids to a pride event” campaign. He went on to ask if there would be policing at the local event. Even though there is not a “Drag Show listed on the flier he presented. “My concern is out of love for this community.” The activities for the June 24 through the 26th are listed on a flier that is posted around town including a pride float and entertainment by DJ Slick McNasty.

The City Council joined Fire Chief Bobby Johnston in welcoming Fireman Grant Burke as he has officially obtained all his requisite training for admission into the Fire Service in the State of Wyoming. Lander welcomes Grant to the community service sector.

Brewfest was again complimented by the council. The crowds were huge, yet managed themselves well, with little to no issues. The Mayor stated that the park was left in good shape.

The council expressed excitement about the Lander 4th of July celebration and looking forward to the Rodeo that will take place on July 3rd and 4th at the rodeo grounds. The Parade should be another hit and then the activities at the park will include the Lander Rotary Buffalo BBQ featuring buffalo burger and brats and activities for all. The Mayor encourages everyone to attend this year’s events.