Lander Police Weekend Blotter: Five Arrests, two Cited; One served; Attempted Burglary

Lander Police Department Call Blotter from 4/29/22to 5/2/22 at 7 a.m.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Enean Oitsinni, 20, Fort Washakie, arrested for Driving While Under the Influence after a three vehicle rear-end crash at Main and North 4th Street in Lander at 7:48 a.m. on the 29th.

A 15-year-old male of Lander was cited for Possession of Marijuana at 10:07 a.m. at the Maverick Trailer Court on North Second Street

A 16-year-old male of Hudson was cited for Possession of Marijuana at 1:59 p.m. at LVHS

Darrold Broncho, 18, Lander, arrested on a Fremont County warrant and cited for Possession of Marijuana and Interference at 1:18 a.m. in the 1300 block of West Main Street.

John Carpenter, 18, Ethete, arrested at 8:52 a.m. on the 30th at the Sewer Ponds on North Second Street for Public Intoxication, Minor In Possession, Open Container and Trespassing.

Theodore Bell, 39, Casper, arrested at 3:30 p.m. on May 1st in the 100 block of North 3rd Street for Public Intoxication

Garrett Hamilton, 30, Lander, arrested at 4:50 p.m. on the 1st for Public Intoxication, Property Destruction and Resisting at the Silver Spur Bowling Alley.

a 57-year-old female, Francis Blackburn, was served an arrest warrant from the LPD at the Fremont County Detention Center at 11:25 p.m. on the 1st.

Patrol Calls:

An attempted burglary that resulted in Property Damage at an address on Goodrich Drive will receive a police follow-up. The report was made at 6:52 p.m. on Friday.

The owner of a vehicle at the Blue Ridge Apartments reported their vehicle had been “egged” causing vandalism at 12:59 p.m. on May 1st.