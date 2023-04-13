Lander Police: Warrant Served; Dog Detained

The Lander Police report received on 4/13/23

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

April 12

8:42 p.m. 460 Railroad Street – Steven C. Oldman, 32, was served a LPD warrant at the county detention center.

9:50 a.m. 800 block Sweetwater Street – A dog at large was detained, its owner came and picked it up.

9:31 p.m. 300 block Washington Street – A woman called police and said her divorced husband keeps showing up at her home and he will not leave her alone. The caller was given options.

The LPD also performed two VIN checks during the day and had one call on a juvenile who was okay.