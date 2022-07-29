Lander Police: Ten Arrests; Air Conditioner Stolen; Shoplifting; Rear Windows smashed out of two vehicles

Lander Police Blotter – July 22 through July 29 at 0700 Hours

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Boyd Jones, 32, Lander, issued a citation for Careless Driving after a two-vehicle crash at 7:44 a.m. on the 27th on Custer Street

Tonya Ann Moss, 45, Ethete, arrested on two (2) Fremont County Warrants

Hailey Waller, 27, Lander, arrested for Theft, Obstruction and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Dan Cunningham, 84, Lander was issued a citation for Failing to Report a crash at 1 p.m. in the parking lot at Safeway

Daisy Paulette St Clair, 18, Ethete was stopped on a LPD Municipal Warrant and posted bond

Pursely Bigknife, 54, Lander, arrested at 1:01 p.m. in the 200 block of Grand View Drive for Public Intoxication

Crystal Moss, 33, Riverton, arrested at 9:30 p.m. on the 25th for Public Intoxication in Lander City Park

Shane Wesaw, 47, Fort Washakie, arrested at 1:58 p.m. in the 100 block of East Main on the 22nd for Driving While Under the Influence

Che Stiffarm, 24, Fort Washakie, arrested at 4:20 p.m. on North 7th Street on the 23rd for Public Intoxication

Two were arrested at 5:53 p.m. in the alley behind 835 Main Street for Public Intoxication. They were Brian SunRhodes, 38, and Cory SunRhodes, 35, both of Fort Washakie.

Patrol Calls:

Medications were allegedly stolen from a vehicle pared on South 1st Street. The report was made at 11:38 on the 26th.

The Safeway Store reported an unknown male fled the store at 12:27 p.m. on the 25th with liquor and food items for the second time. A report was taken.

The theft of an air conditioning unit was reported at an address on Washakie Street. The theft was reported at 8:40 p.m. on the 25th. The theft is under investigation.

A two-vehicle crash was reported at 8:33 a.m. in the Safeway Store parking lot. There were no injuries. A report was made.

A report was forwarded to the Fremont County Attorney on a shoplifting that was reported at 3:10 p.m. on the 23rd at Mr. D’s Food Center

A resident at Pushroot Court reported his television set was taken by an unknown suspect. A report was made at 4:25 a.m. on the 24th.

A vehicle parked at Fremont Toyota was reported with a back window broken out at 5:21 p.m. on the 24th.

Coworkers of an employee at NOLS who is out of town called to report their colleague’s rear window had been broken out of his vehicle. A report was taken at 6:16 p.m. on the 24th