Lander Police: Teens cited for MIP; Domestic Abuse Arrest

The Lander Police Report from 3/24/23 to 0700 hours on 3/27/23

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law.

March 24

12:19 p.m. 100 block South 5th Street – One vehicle backed into another. Minor Damage. No Injuries. A report was completed.

12:46 p.m. 1000 block Black Blvd. – A possible hit and run vehicle crash was reported here, no injuries, both parties were contacted.

7:14 p.m. 460 Railroad Street – FCSO – Richard Vasco, 42, Riverton, was served a LPD warrant at the detention center.

March 25

4:11 a.m. 135 East Main Street – A male subject took off in the parking lot and nearly hit two people. The vehicle was located and a 16-year-old female and a 16-year-old male, both of Fort Washakie, were cited for Minor In Possession of Alcohol.

1:06 p.m. Valley View Drive – Officers picked up three cats from a home where the owner had passed away. The cats were okay.

March 26

8:54 a.m. 11 North 9th Street, Western Apartments – A female was found deceased. The Fremont County Coroner is investigating.

10:13 a.m. 200 block Eugene Street – Gregory Scott, 32, Lander, was arrested for Domestic Violence.

5:23 p.m. 300 North 5th at Washakie Street – A two vehicle crash was reported. A report was taken. No injuries.

7:16 p.m. 460 South 9th Street at the Swimming Pool – A hit and run crash was reported. There was no report.

9:17 p.m. North 2nd at Market Street – Eugene Ridgley, 61, Ethete, arrested for Public Intoxication.