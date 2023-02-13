Lander Police: Stolen Vehicle Recovered; Three DUI Arrests; Code Violations issued

Lander Police Reports 2/6/23 to 2/13/23 at 0700 hours

All persons are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law

February 6

7:08 a.m. 500 block Main Street – A truck was reported stolen. The vehicle was recovered by the LPD. Katrenia Anderson, 31, Lander, was cited for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle.

8:13 a.m. Bonnie Brae Street – Healther Nagle, 49, Lander, cited for having a Dog at Large.

February 7

8:37 a.m. 100 block Jefferson Street – Police contacted and warned a 14-year-old female who was refusing to go to school and had been absent for 16 days.

11:17 a.m. North 9th and Main Street – A two-vehicle collision was reported with no injuries and no road blockage. A report was made.

11:18 a.m. 100 block North 1st Street – Jeffrey Brown, 42, Lander, arrested for Driving While Under the Influence and two out-of-county warrants.

1:36 p.m. on South 1st Street – Police were told of threats made against a person via Instagram. The subject was given options.

19:53 p.m. North Second at Market Street – Bryan Beron, 34, Dubois, arrested on a Fremont County Warrant

February 8

6:54 a.m. 1200 block Main Street – A two-vehicle fender bender was reported. No injuries. A report was made.

10:01 a.m. Lander area – A school reported the possible sexual assault on a minor. Under Investigation.

10:52 a.m. Garfield Street – Erica Engavo, 46, Riverton, arrested on a Fremont County Warrant

11:42 a.m. Tiger Drive – Lloyd White, 32, Fort Washakie, arrested on a Fremont County Warrant

2:01 p.m. 100 block Main Street – Edward Wadda, 64, Lander, arrested on a Fremont County Warrant

2:26 p.m. 800 block Washington Street – Desarae Custeau, 32, Lander, arrested on a LPD Warrant.

3:00 p.m. Main Street at North Second – A sideswipe vehicle crash was reported. No injuries. A report was made.

5:41 p.m. First Interstate Bank, Highway 789 – Caleb Mitchell, 26, Lander, arrested on a Fremont County Warrant

February 9

8:57 a.m. 100 block North 7th Street – A code violation for trash was issued. The address was tagged.

3:07 p.m. 200 block Grandview Drive – Matthew Fenton, 32, Riverton, arrested on a Fremont County Warrant

3:54 p.m. 500 block Market Street – William Norman,30, arrested for Domestic Violence

9:54 p.m. 300 block Smith Street – A student told a parent that they had listened to a boy in her class talk about bringing a gun to school. A report ws taken.

February 10

9:31 a.m. Lander area – A student reported a sexual assault over the weekend but did not want to speak to the reporting party. An officer responded and the subject was uncooperative. Police will follow up.

10:00 200 block Main Street – A code violation for Trash resulted in a warning.

10:19 a.m. 275 Grand View Drive – Warren Jorgenson, 56, Lander, arrested for Driving While Under the Influence.

12:20 p.m.755 Jefferson Street – A Safe-2-Tell report concerning drugs was received at the Lander MIddle School.

3:41 p.m. North 2nd Street at Amoretti Street – A fender bender was reported at this intersection. There were no injuries.

4:40 p.m. 1165 Main Street – A juvenile male was warned and trespassed from Safeway for shoplifting.

5:06 p.m. 300 block Jefferson Street – a man reported his wife struck him with a broom stick. Both subjects were warned. No law enforcement action was taken.

9:29 p.m. North 3rd Street and Main Street – Ryan Gambler, 33, Lander, arrested on two Fremont County Warrants

February 11

8:34 p.m. 250 Grand View Drive – Jean Yellowbear, 64, Ethete, arrested on a Fremont County Warrant

February 12

4:55 p.m. 306 Main Street – A caller reported that someone had taken a photo of a female friend, photoshopped nudity on it, and posted it on line. The reporting party was given options.

5:06 p.m. 1165 Main Street – An intoxicated person who would not leave the Safeway Store was contacted by police, warned and moved on.

8:17 p.m. 1320 Bishop Randall Drive – Chauncy Friday, 56, Riverton, arrested for Trespassing after refusing to leave the hospital.