Lander Police: Six Arrested, Three Cited; Generator Stolen; Attempted Package Theft; Lost Firearm Recovered

Lander Police Blotter from 7/15/22 to 7/2022 at 0700 Hours

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

A 17-year-old male of Riverton was cited for Theft, Possession of Marijuana and No Drivers License when he attempted to retrieve a stolen laptop from Riverton High School at an address in the 700 block of Main Street at 12:37 p.m.

An 11-year-old boy was cited for Simple Assault at 7:20 p.m. at the Lander Swimming Pool after a bullying incident was reported.

Vernon Spoonhunter, 42, Fort Washakie, arrested at 8:44 p.m. for Public Intoxication in the 200 block of Main Street.

Joseph Sage, 40,Lander, arrested at 12:34 p.m. on the 16th on a Fremont County Warrant

Two arrests were made at 9:39 p.m. on the 17th on Adams Street. They were Gary Moon, 42, Arapahoe, and Williamenia Lee, 39, Arapahoe for Theft of a backpack from city park

Lloyd WallowingBull, 44, Ethete, arrested at 5:15 p.m. at Lander City Park on a LPD Warrant.

Joann Bell, 31, Fort Washakie, arrested at 6:52 p.m. on a LPD Warrant on North 9th Street.

Katlyn Lookingbill, 24, Lander, cited for a Dog at Large in the 500 block of Washington at 8:43 p.m. on the 18th.

Patrol Calls:

The theft of a Honda Generator from an open garage on Dillon Drive was reported at 7:40 a.m. on the 15th. There are no suspects.

A Hit and Run crash was reported at 11:46 a.m. at the Fremont County Courthouse parking lot when damage was discovered to the back of a truck. There are no suspects.

A resident in the 900 block of Cliff Street saw a child on her porch via a Ring Doorbell at 9:10 p.m. trying to remove a delivered package. The package was too heavy for the child, who left. The suspect is unknown at this time.

A young boy wearing a diaper, about three or four years old, was discovered walking down the 600 block of North 4th Street at Wood Street at 5:21 p.m. on the 16th. The child was returned to his parent. All was okay.

Two children arrived at the Police Department looking for another small child at 5:51 p.m. The kids were returned to their parents. All Okay.

A resident on McDougal Drive reported at 11:38 a.m. on the 17th that old antlers and a deer head were taken from a garden during the night by unknown Suspect(s).

A business in the 800 block of Main Street reported at 2:23 p.m. that someone had filled their trash dumpster with refuse and that the offending party’s name was on the trash. Police have scheduled a follow-up.

The Department of Family Services is being notified by a relative of four kids that they are being neglected. There will be an investigation.

A firearm reported lost by a resident of Thermopolis was found and recovered by the LPD. The owner was contacted.

Several juveniles playing and doing mischief in the Lander Community Garden in the 700 block of Washakie Street were contacted by the LPD and warned and their parents were contacted. The report of the kids messing around in there came in at 6:39 p.m. on the 18th.

The theft of cigarettes from the Loaf ‘N Jug store was reported at 10:03 p.m. on the 19th. The suspect was unknown.

A political sign was stolen from a yard on Sweetwater Street. The theft was reported at 4:44 p.m.