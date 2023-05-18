Lander Police: Rifle Stolen from Vehicle; Intoxicated Drivers Caught; Child Caught in Drain near River

Lander Police Report through May 16th

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

May 11

10:11 a.m. 1300 block McDougal Drive – Complaints over a rooster crowing resulted in a warning to the keeper of the rooster.

10:18 p.m. 100 block Canyon Street – A back window was broken out of a vehicle parked behind a residence and a rifle stolen. Suspects are unknown.

10:45 a.m. 350 Baldwin Creek Road, LVHS – A 15-year-old female was cited for Possession of THC.

9:00 p.m. 1320 Bishop Randall Drive – Tribal Department of Family Services were called to take a child into protective custody on a child abuse complaint from the Lander Hospital.

May 12

1:08 a.m. Wyoming Life Resource Center – Lander Police assisted the BIA Wind River Police and the Wyoming Highway Patrol with a high speed vehicle pursuit coming into Lander.

2:38 a.m. 692 Main Street – Joshua Miller, 42, Arapahoe, arrested for Driving While Under the Influence.

8:34 a.m. 863 Sweetwater Street – Gannet Peak Elementary reported a child at risk that they would handle themselves. A report was made.

2:01 p.m. 1255 Main Street – Winter RunsCloseToLodge, 34, Ethete, was arrested on a FCSO warrant.

8:15 p.m. 725 Main, Mr. D’s – Store officials stopped four individuals from shoplifting but told police they wee sure the suspects got away with something. There was no report.

May 14

2:08 a.m. 135 East Main Street – Arthur Lara, 39, Lander, arrested for Driving While Under the Influence.

11:09 p.m. Smith Creek Storage – A 17-year-old Lander male was cited for Possession of Marijuana.

May 15

10:16 a.m. 755 Jefferson St., Lander Middle School – A bullying incident was reported. The school told police they would handle the situation.

112:41 p .m. 1335 Main Street, BLM – LoryJay SunRhodes, 43, Fort Washakie, Arrested for Public Intoxication

2:35 p.m. City Park – Police were tipped about a “large fight” that was to occur, Officers contacted a group and they were warned not to fight.

May 16

11:41 p.m. City Park – LPD Officers assisted Parks Staff and EMS with a child stuck in a drain by the Middle Fork River. The child was rescued and was OK.