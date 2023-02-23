Lander Police: Keys stolen to Lincoln Street Business

Lander Police Report from 0700 hours 2/21/23 to 0700 hours 2/22/23

Suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

February 21

12:44 535 East Main Street – A call for an elevator rescue was a false alarm

1:33 p.m. 223 Lincoln Street – A male subject entered the Lincoln Street Baker and took the keys to the business. There was no additional information reported.

1:38 p.m. 1731 Main Street – Damage to a vehicle on the car lot was discovered when snow was removed from the vehicle. There was damage to the hood and a headlight. A report was taken.