Lander Police: Inappropriate Touching Alleged

The Lander Police Department report from 0700 hours on 3/27/23 to 0700 hours on 3/28/23

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

March 27

3:25 p.m. 100 block Smith Street – A resident received a package from a business that they did not order. A LPD Report was completed.

3:39 p.m. Lander area – Police received a report that the father of a female child has been touching the child inappropriately.The incident is under investigation.

4:05 p.m. 900 block North 4th Street – A wallet was taken from an unlocked vehicle by an unknown suspect.